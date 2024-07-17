Thai student wows judges in Chinese language contest

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a spectacular display of linguistic prowess and cultural mastery, the Thailand finals of the 23rd Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students concluded with a bang on Saturday at Rangsit University in Pathum Thani.

Thirty talented students from 17 universities across Thailand showcased their exceptional Chinese language skills and deep understanding of Chinese culture. Participants captivated the audience and judges with speeches on the theme, One World, One Family, and tackled challenging questions from experts.

Adding a mesmerising touch to the event, several contestants demonstrated their grasp of traditional Chinese arts. From the dramatic expressions of Peking Opera and the melodic strains of Huangmei Opera to the graceful moves of tai chi, the intricate strokes of Chinese calligraphy, and the enchanting melodies of the guzheng, the performances were a feast for the senses.

The highlight of the competition was undoubtedly the crowning of the champion from Chiang Rai Rajabhat University. This outstanding student will now carry the hopes of Thailand into the global finals, set to take place in August in Southeast China‘s Fujian province, where they will compete against contestants from over 130 countries.

Reflecting on the calibre of this year’s participants, the judges noted a remarkable improvement in Chinese language skills across the board.

“The proficiency level has significantly increased compared to previous years.”

This year’s event saw 105 students from 25 Thai universities vying for the top spot, making it one of the most competitive editions yet. As the curtain falls on the Thailand finals, anticipation builds for the global showdown, where the newly crowned champion will strive to bring glory to their nation on the international stage, reported The Nation.

