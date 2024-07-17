Elderly woman forced to sell meth to support four grandchildren

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Krabi Provincial Narcotics Suppression Unit, targetted a local drug hotspot in Krabi Noi subdistrict today, July 17, but a subsequent raid uncovered a drug operation run by an elderly woman, who sold methamphetamine pills to care for her grandchildren.

During the investigation, a search of her residence yielded 122 methamphetamine pills hidden in her bedroom. The dealer, 64 year old Haiya confessed to owning and selling the methamphetamine, admitting she had been in the business for a long time.

She sold the pills to local teenagers for 30 to 40 baht each, averaging daily sales of about 50 pills, which netted her between 1,000 and 2,000 baht per day. Haiya purchased the pills at 20 baht each, driven to drug dealing by a lack of employment opportunities.

Her 70 year old husband is unable to work, leaving Haiya responsible for their four grandchildren, all aged between 7 and 11 years old. Her daughter and son-in-law, both severely addicted to drugs, abandoned their parental duties, forcing the elderly woman to care for the children.

The head of Krabi Noi subdistrict, Mano Khrua Kaeo, revealed that methamphetamine use is rampant in the community, where many residents are related and have engaged in drug trafficking for years. Informants within the community often tip off residents about impending police actions, necessitating the involvement of the provincial narcotics suppression unit.

The situation is dire, with Haiya’s grandchildren receiving inadequate care and not attending school regularly, a problem that could severely impact their future.

The children’s parents have been notified to take responsibility and seek treatment for their addiction. Meanwhile, village officials and residents have been enlisted to monitor and report any concerning behaviours, reported KhaoSod.

In separate news, the Royal Thai Police reported on June 30 that 26 recovering drug addicts escaped from a rehabilitation foundation in Mueang, Krabi. The group allegedly stole a long-tail boat to make their way to Mueang Krabi, with some escapees later seen walking along Hemthanon Road. After nearly an hour, police managed to capture 11 of the escapees.