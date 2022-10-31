Connect with us

Thailand

Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand

Published

 on 

Photos via Psi Scott Facebook

A half-Thai half-Scottish man made headlines in Thai media this weekend after swimming 30 kilometres from Ao Nang beach in Krabi province, southern Thailand, to Poda Island and back again.

The 26 year old “merman,” Siranat, swam from Thailand’s West coast to Poda Island and back on Saturday. He said it took over six hours in total.

Siranat posted pictures and videos of the swim under his Facebook page “Psi Scott” yesterday…

“Thank you everyone for the encouragement yesterday. In six hours, I crossed the sea from Ao Nang beach to Poda Island and swam back again, achieving a personal goal I’d set for myself. I’m not exactly sure how long the journey was, but it was at least 15 kilometres, either way, not counting the current.

“If we count the current, which I encountered on both legs of the journey, it is more like 18 kilometres each way. But anyway, the length of the journey is not that important to me, I just wanted to swim to the island and back.”

Siranat, who has a Thai mother and a Scottish father, told Thai media that he took off from Ao Nang beach at 10am and arrived back at Ao Nang at 4.30pm. He said the journey is about 30 kilometres on the map but is further in reality as he swam through strong, fast-flowing currents.

The “merman” said he did not undertake the challenge to gain attention but to achieve his dream. Siranat has always loved swimming for as long as he can remember.

Siranat said he went to study in America and missed swimming in Thailand’s waters. He said he especially loves Thailand’s Andaman coast.

For the past three years, Siranat has worked with locals on conversation projects in Phuket and Krabi, such as collecting rubbish from the beach. Sirinat said that because he is a strong swimmer, he collects the remains of old fishing nets from the water which could harm wildlife.

All of Siranat’s conservation efforts have led his friends to give him the nickname “merman.”

Siranat said that on August 6, his birthday, he swam from Ao Nang to Poda Island but did not swim back. So this time he wanted to swim both ways, with a boat following him for safety.

The merman said there is a lot of plastic waste in the sea. By swimming among the waste like a fish, Siranat said he thinks he can experience what marine life experiences.

By experiencing the difficulties faced by marine life first-hand, Siranat thinks he will be able to better understand how to preserve the seas and how to raise awareness for ocean conservation.

Earlier this month, a Thai actor raised 40 million baht by swimming from Thailand to Laos and back across the Mekong River.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Guest1
2022-10-31 14:04
He is a good swimmer, for sure, but: Did he swam a detour? One way Ao Nang-Poda Island is "just" about 10k. And that is from Ao nang center, not the beach. So who made the story even "more impressive",…

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events1 min ago

Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thailand3 mins ago

Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
Crime16 mins ago

Scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Phuket18 mins ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Environment1 hour ago

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

After devastating floods, Phuket students step up to help with haircuts and repairs
Thailand3 hours ago

5 security guards on drugs arrested for robbing army residence
Tourism3 hours ago

Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Phuket3 hours ago

Chinese man and his Thai wife arrested for illegal possession of guns
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
South Korea3 hours ago

Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Thailand4 hours ago

Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damages parked cars
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Phuket5 hours ago

Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending