Connect with us

Phuket

Chinese man and his Thai wife arrested for illegal possession of guns

Published

 on 

Police search home in Phuket, photo by The Phuket Express.

A Chinese man and his Thai wife were arrested for illegally possessing several guns in their Phuket luxury home. Police searched the house of the Chinese man and his Thai wife in the Kathu district on Friday after the man had reportedly shown off his weapons on social media.

The police found 18 firearms, most of which were BB guns. However, some guns were modified to be applicable with real ammunition, according to the authorities.

The 29 year old Thai wife, Sapaworn, told police that some of the weapons were registered under her name and some were not registered. She reportedly confessed that all the firearms were real and they had never been granted permission to possess or use them, The Phuket Express reported.

The two were taken to a police station and initially charged with possessing firearms without authorization.

Thailand was ranked as Southeast Asia’s second most-dangerous country in terms of gun crime after the Philippines. Thailand recorded 2,351 firearms deaths in 2019 – approximately 31% higher than the numbers for Pakistan, a country routinely described as “war-torn” and an alleged home of thousands of terrorists.

report by Thai PBS last month revealed some alarming facts about gun use in Thailand. People in Thailand hold an estimated 10.3 million guns both legally and illegally. As of last year, the number of registered guns in Thailand totalled just over six million, according to the Interior Ministry. That means there are four million unregistered or illicit firearms in the kingdom.

Following the horrific massacre in northeast Thailand earlier this month, it was agreed that gun and ammunition laws would be enforced strictly with an emphasis on gun licenses and permits for possessing and carrying firearms. The government is also pushing for a new amnesty law that would allow people to hand in illegal firearms to the state without facing prosecution. 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events2 mins ago

Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race draws 3,000 runners
Thailand4 mins ago

Thai officers uncover police corruption & drug use
Crime17 mins ago

Scammer who posed as police chief arrested in central Thailand
Phuket19 mins ago

Royal Caribbean Cruises to dock weekly in Phuket, Thailand
Environment1 hour ago

Death toll up to 98 in Philippines, more storms predicted
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

After devastating floods, Phuket students step up to help with haircuts and repairs
Thailand3 hours ago

5 security guards on drugs arrested for robbing army residence
Tourism3 hours ago

Koh Samui sees influx of Russian tourism
Phuket3 hours ago

Chinese man and his Thai wife arrested for illegal possession of guns
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai-Scottish man swims 30 kilometres to and from an island in southern Thailand
South Korea3 hours ago

Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Thailand4 hours ago

Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damages parked cars
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Phuket5 hours ago

Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending