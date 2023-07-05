Emergency services funding delay leads to Thai rescue groups suspending operations

Photo courtesy of Prasit Tangprasert, Bangkok Post

In the Northeast of Thailand, numerous rescue organisations have made the decision to halt their complimentary emergency services, attributing this drastic measure to the absence of financial backing from the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (Niem). The organisations report that they have been unable to access emergency services funding for a continuous span of eight months.

Pisit Pongsirisupakul, who occupies the position of vice-chairman and secretary-general for the Phutthatham Hook 31 Foundation, located in Nakhon Ratchasima, disclosed yesterday that at least five out of 50 of their emergency response teams had terminated their ambulance services due to insufficient resources to cover fuel costs.

Pongsirisupakul explained that this occurred in spite of the public’s generous contributions to the foundation and notwithstanding an account that used to boast 500,000 baht. The financial situation of the foundation is now drastically different, with the account in deficit.

He stated, “We have more than two million baht in debt.”

Those volunteer groups that continue to operate now shoulder the cost of fuel themselves. He asserted, “People will be badly affected” if this service were to be discontinued.

Pongsirisupakul indicated his hope that Niem would show understanding towards the foundation and its partner rescuers in varied locations across Thailand, and expedite the process of reimbursements.

Another organisation dealing with similar budgetary turmoil is the Sawang Metta Thamma Sathan Foundation situated in the Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Local media was informed by several rescuers that at times, their work necessitated transporting patients situated in remote locales or those who resided up to 30 kilometres away from any medical facilities. They admitted to financing these operations from their own pockets.

The foundation issued a plea to Niem to address and resolve these monetary woes swiftly to shield patients requiring emergency services from the brunt of such bureaucratic mismanagement, as claimed by the foundation.

Two units of the Highway Police Rescue (HPR) which operates as another volunteer foundation, located in Khon Kaen, have halted their emergency services subsequent to funds drying up, reported Bangkok Post.

Nirun Udomkaew, HPR chairman, articulated their predicament – a lack of funds for fuel and crucial equipment required to aid those in need. This, according to Udomkaew, was a consequence of not receiving any funding from Niem for an extended period.

In response to these claims, Niem deputy secretary-general Gp Capt Dr Pisit Charoenying explained that Niem had allocated a budget of 1.05 billion baht to bolster emergency services undertaken by volunteer rescuers this year. However, he continued, complications resulting from a malfunctioning database system since the previous year had resulted in foundations not being reimbursed for costs incurred.

Charoenying acknowledged that the system, which had been in operation for 15 years, was outdated. He added, “We have a new system up and running, so we hope to allocate budgets for rescue units nationwide this month.”