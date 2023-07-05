Tragic Drowning of monk in Udon Thani sparks local mystery and fear

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, details emerged of a tragic drowning event in the district of Mueang Udon Thani where a local monk was found lifeless in a large agricultural pond. Sirichai Pothichak, an inspector from Huay Luang Police Station, reported that they had retrieved the 44 year old Monk, Boonmi Papaso’s body, which was decomposed, floating around three metres from the pond’s edge. The surrounding circumstances of the incident did not indicate any sign of struggle nor any visible injury, leading officials to conclude that the cause of death was due to drowning.

At the site of the incident, a large crowd of locals and monks had gathered to spectate. Despite the apparent cause of death, a formal autopsy at Udon Thani Centre Hospital was ordered to preclude any foul play in this tragic drowning incident. Pirom Chanpan, 67 years old and the deceased Monk’s mother, recalled her distress over her son’s unexpected demise.

Pirom shared that her son had informed her two days prior about his plans to return to his monastery in Chaiyaphum province but had since been uncontactable. A worrying dream about her son walking in his robes through another village troubled Pirom on July 2, the same day as “Wan Pra”, a Buddhist holy day. Despite trying to communicate with him in her dream, Monk Boonmi did not respond and simply walked away, reported KhaoSod.

Adding to the family’s unease, Pirom’s daughter, who also happened to be Boonmi’s younger sister, reported having a similar dream, making the family believe that Boonmi’s spirit was trying to communicate his demise. As per Buddhist belief, Pirom stated, a deceased individual becomes aware of his death after three days, in this case explaining her son’s silent apparition in her dreams.

