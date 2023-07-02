SRT relocation: Thai railway plans 200km move amid billion baht overhaul

Photo Courtesy of Siripong Preutthipan, Facebook

The Thai State Railway (SRT) is shifting gears, planning to relocate its locomotive maintenance and production facilities closer to Bangkok, within a distance of 200 kilometres. The SRT relocation move is sparked by the forthcoming transformation of their current premises in Makkasan into a bustling, mixed-use space which will host a public park, an SRT historical exhibit, and a city station that facilitates the high-speed rail services connecting Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao airports.

Previously, in June 2021, the SRT employed the services of the KUSIP joint venture for 210 million baht to conceive and plan the SRT relocation. The joint venture, with King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang at its helm, includes Utility Design Consultant, See Consult Engineering, Infra Group, and Pro Concept Engineering. The assembly is slated to work on the project for a duration of 600 days.

According to Nirut Maneephan, the head of SRT, the KUSIP venture has shortlisted two potential sites for the move. The first option is a 454-rai landholding in Sattahip district’s Khao Chi Chan Junction station in Chon Buri. In contrast, the second is a smaller, 240-rai site located at Suphan Buri station in Muang district. Developing the Chon Buri spot would require 8.2 billion baht, while the Suphan Buri location needs just 8.1 billion baht for the same. The SRT board, however, has yet to greenlight either location.

Addressing the concerns of the board, Nirut stated that they require comprehensive details that include local opinions on the centre’s location, the projected cost of transferring SRT staff members to work at the new location, and the potential commercial opportunities of the site. In regards to the last point, the board expressed the desire to additionally utilise the new location as a maintenance depot, thus extracting the most value reported Bangkok Post.

The board also emphasised the preference for site options located within 200km from the capital and sized at least 200 rai. Extending the scope of possibilities, Nirut spoke about considering the SRT land at Chong Kae Station in Takhli district’s Nakhon Sawan, and Lam Narai Station in Chai Badan district, Lop Buri.