Plant-based immunotherapy: Thai scientists derive anti cancer antibodies from tobacco

In a groundbreaking plant-based immunotherapy development in the field of oncology, a start-up pharmaceutical firm in Thailand, Baiya Phytopharm, proclaimed the successful creation of anti-cancer antibodies derived from tobacco plants. The company announced these results in the wake of effectively conducting experiential trials on lab animals.

Operating under the umbrella of Chulalongkorn University, Baiya Phytopharm is recognised for its accomplishments in developing Baiya Sars-CoV-2 Vax, a plant-based Covid-19 vaccine. Nevertheless, it has now achieved a novel landmark in the sphere of plant-based immunotherapy.

The biopharmaceutical research initiated by the company, focusing on cancer treatment via plant-based immunotherapy, was honoured with the Research of the Year 2023 title by the National Research Council of Thailand.

Waranyoo Phoolcharoen, the chief technical officer and co-founder of Baiya Phytopharm elucidated the vision of the company to diminish the cost of producing drugs for cancer treatment in Thailand. The additional aim is to make such plant-based immunotherapy treatments more accessible and reasonably priced, reported Bangkok Post.

The biotechnology team at the firm is dedicated to the creation of a plant-based protein. This sustainable and cost-effective ingredient serves as a substitute for antibodies used in the treatment of cancer, Waranyoo explained.

She further clarified that plant-based immunotherapy differs in its operational tactic from chemotherapy. Rather than attacking the cancer cells directly, the technique bolsters the immune cells to obstruct the growth and proliferation of cancerous cells.

Waranyoo stated that while plant-based immunotherapy has seen rising popularity in recent times, the antibodies required for such treatment are predominantly expensive. Certain elements, such as the heavy dependence on imported technologies and equipment in immunotherapy medicine production, further escalate the overall cost of this treatment in Thailand.

The research group at Baiya Phytopharm, financially backed by CU Enterprise, has evolved plant-based biopharmaceuticals including recombinant proteins and secondary metabolites.

Nicotiana benthamiana, an indigenous species hailing from Australia, was employed as a key agent for the production of the medicine and vaccine, added Waranyoo.