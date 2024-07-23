Farm to table: Thailand firms urged to unite for stable farm prices

Picture courtesy of Karsten Sporenberg from pexels.com

The Commerce Ministry urged Thai conglomerates to collaborate in purchasing agricultural products to provide farmers with a more stable income.

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai revealed plans to manage agricultural products and secondary crops for the latter half of the year. He instructed Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, commerce permanent secretary, and Wattanasak Sur-iam, Director-Deneral of the Internal Trade Department (ITD), to engage department stores, convenience stores, and petrol stations in buying products from farmers to stabilise agricultural prices.

Phumtham said the conventional method in which the government intervenes to support farm prices is not sustainable.

“On the other hand, the government should seek collaboration from large conglomerates such as PTT, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thai Beverage, Tops, and EmQuartier to help buy agricultural products by leveraging their corporate social responsibility activities.”

The ministry is monitoring 18 categories of secondary crops, which include 11 types of fruit: durian, mangosteen, rambutan, longkong, longan, pineapple, lychee, pomelo, tangerines, Marian plum, and mango. Additionally, four types of vegetables—lemons, tomatoes, pumpkins, and chilli peppers—and three types of root crops—shallots, onions, and garlic—are being tracked.

At present, the prices of fresh vegetables and fruit remain stable.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin yesterday instructed the commerce permanent secretary and ITD Director-General to oversee the prices and quality of agricultural products in the second half of the year. Among the measures is the pursuit of collaboration with large conglomerates to support farmers, alongside other fruit management strategies planned for this year, reported Bangkok Post.

