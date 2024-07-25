Monk leaves monkhood after slapping novice in Trang province

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A monk in Trang province quietly left the monkhood following a viral video showing him slapping a young novice. The incident, which occurred on July 13, sparked widespread online outrage, with many calling for severe punishment.

Sukpichai Chaowakul, director of the Trang Provincial Office of Buddhism, along with Phra Khru Maha Kettarak, the district monk head of Wang Wiset, and Phra Vihara Chamnan, the abbot of Wat Kamonsri, discussed measures to address the situation. The monk involved admitted his wrongdoing and agreed to compensate the novice with 10,000 baht, to be paid in full by August 6.

Police Colonel Yosawat Krajongwong, Chief of Si Kao Police Station, stated that Police Major General Phattharawit Keetamoniyakul, Commander of Trang Provincial Police, urged for a transparent investigation. The video of the incident was sent to him, confirming its authenticity.

The head of the Trang Children and Family Shelter has since taken the novice to file a complaint against the monk. The novice’s guardians have also been asked to file additional complaints. The monk’s father confirmed that his son had left monkhood.

Investigations are underway, with all relevant parties, including the novice, his guardians, the former monk, and the person who recorded the video, being questioned. So far, three to four individuals have been interviewed. Initial medical examinations from Si Kao Hospital revealed bruises on the novice, with further X-ray results pending.

Once all statements and evidence are gathered, charges will be filed against the former monk. Police assure the public that the investigation will be conducted strictly according to the law, reported KhaoSod.

