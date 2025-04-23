Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) sounded the alarm today for scorching temperatures mixed with wild winds and electrifying thunderstorms set to sweep through a scorching 32 provinces. Bangkok braces for a heatwave showdown while the south gears up for a drenching, with downpours threatening 40% of the region.

Thailand is generally experiencing hot weather, with particularly intense heat in the north and central regions. Thunderstorms and strong winds are anticipated in some areas, prompting residents to take precautions against the extreme heat and avoid prolonged outdoor activities. Additionally, they are advised to be cautious of potential thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The weather conditions are influenced by low-pressure systems over the upper northeastern region and Laos, while southerly and southwesterly winds prevail in these areas. The south is set to encounter heavy rain in certain locations due to the southeasterly winds affecting the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

The Andaman Sea will have waves approximately 1 metre high, rising to over 2 metres near thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Dust and haze accumulation in the north and northeast is moderate to high because of weak to moderate winds in these regions.

In the north, general hot weather with extreme heat in some parts is expected, along with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and strong winds in provinces like Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27°C at night to 37 to 40°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Weather forecast

The northeast will also be hot, with extreme heat in some areas and thunderstorms in 10% of the region, mainly affecting Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Nakhon Ratchasima, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will range from 23 to 27°C at night to 37 to 40°C during the day, with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

In the central region, hot weather with extreme heat in some areas is expected, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, primarily in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi. Nighttime temperatures will be 25 to 27°C, rising to 37 to 40°C during the day, with southerly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region will experience hot weather with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and strong winds, mainly in Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 25 to 28°C at night to 34 to 38°C during the day, with southerly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves below 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres near thunderstorms.

In the southern region (eastern coast), thunderstorms will affect 40% of the area, with heavy rain in parts of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at night to 33 to 35°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves below 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres near thunderstorms.

The southern region (western coast) will have thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Nighttime temperatures will be 24 to 27°C, rising to 32 to 34°C during the day, with southeasterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, increasing to over 2 metres near thunderstorms.

In Bangkok and the surrounding areas, hot weather with thunderstorms in 10% of the region is expected. Temperatures will range from 27 to 29°C at night to 35 to 38°C during the day, with southerly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour, reported KhaoSod.