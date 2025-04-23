Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
55 1 minute read
Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you
Picture courtesy of Michigan Saves

Energy chiefs have poured cold water on claims that Thailand’s push for more renewable power will leave households with shocking bills, insisting the green move will actually save billions in the long run.

Claims that new power purchase agreements (PPAs) under the government’s 5.2-gigawatt renewable energy scheme would send electricity bills soaring have been firmly rejected by top energy officials.

People’s Party MP Suphachot Chaiyasat sounded the alarm, warning the deals could cost Thai consumers a staggering 100 billion baht more over the next 25 years. He also raised eyebrows over how companies were selected for the scheme, hinting at possible favouritism. Suphachot has called on the government to pull the plug on further PPA signings.

But energy planners say there’s no spark of truth in the claims. Wattanapong Kurovat, Secretary General of the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO), said: “Cancelling 67 already signed PPAs and adding 16 more is not feasible.”

Related Articles

He rubbished suggestions that the scheme would hike up electricity rates, pointing instead to its potential to bring them down.

Currently, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand sells power to the national grid at an average of 3.18 baht per kilowatt-hour. But under the renewables scheme, the average cost is a lower 2.7 baht per unit, Bangkok Post reported.

Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Mr Sparky

Wattanapong broke it down further: solar energy comes in at 2.18 baht per unit, wind power at 3.10 baht, and solar farms with battery storage clock in at 2.83 baht per unit. That could slash overall electricity generation costs by 4.57 billion baht every year, he said.

He added that the shift to clean energy is crucial for attracting investment, especially from manufacturers keen to cut carbon emissions and dodge the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, a looming non-tariff trade barrier.

Still, Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga is treading cautiously. He’s delayed signing the 16 remaining PPAs, mostly wind energy projects, to investigate Suphachot’s allegations. The deals are due to be inked by 2026.

While the political storm brews, energy bosses are standing firm: the future’s bright, the future’s green, and cheaper.

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai aims for UNESCO World Heritage status by 2026 Thailand News

Chiang Mai aims for UNESCO World Heritage status by 2026

18 seconds ago
Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you Business News

Watts the problem? Energy chiefs say green shift won’t shock you

6 minutes ago
Thai politician, linked to BMW driver, accused of brutal assault 19 years ago Thailand News

Thai politician, linked to BMW driver, accused of brutal assault 19 years ago

18 minutes ago
Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand

30 minutes ago
Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash Business News

Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash

37 minutes ago
Thai Cabinet approves e-renewals for driving licences without tests Thailand News

Thai Cabinet approves e-renewals for driving licences without tests

16 hours ago
Bangkok SAO building collapse death toll rises to 51 Bangkok News

Bangkok SAO building collapse death toll rises to 51

16 hours ago
Decomposed body of Thai man found in abandoned Phuket building Phuket News

Decomposed body of Thai man found in abandoned Phuket building

16 hours ago
Earthquake damages Chiang Mai temples, restoration underway Thailand News

Earthquake damages Chiang Mai temples, restoration underway

16 hours ago
School hiss-teria: King cobra causes a stir in Surat Thani Thailand News

School hiss-teria: King cobra causes a stir in Surat Thani

16 hours ago
Thailand slashes 2025 tourism forecast amid global concerns Thailand News

Thailand slashes 2025 tourism forecast amid global concerns

16 hours ago
AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival Thailand News

AOT reports record 2.6 million passengers during Songkran festival

16 hours ago
Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter&#8217;s Songkran ordeal Crime News

Grandmother seeks justice after granddaughter’s Songkran ordeal

17 hours ago
Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom Pattaya News

Koh Larn to get new police station amid tourist boom

17 hours ago
Woman seeks justice over husband&#8217;s misuse of funds and infidelity Crime News

Woman seeks justice over husband’s misuse of funds and infidelity

17 hours ago
French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding Phuket News

French tourist busted in Patong for reckless riding

17 hours ago
Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash Thailand News

Thai taxi driver wins lottery, gives passengers free ride and cash

17 hours ago
Microsoft launches AI programme to upskill 1 million Thais Thailand News

Microsoft launches AI programme to upskill 1 million Thais

17 hours ago
Thai task force seizes 300,000 meth tablets in drug bust Crime News

Thai task force seizes 300,000 meth tablets in drug bust

17 hours ago
400 million baht for new Rama 2 parallel route construction Bangkok News

400 million baht for new Rama 2 parallel route construction

18 hours ago
Thai woman throws 300k baht ring into sea after cheating prank Thailand News

Thai woman throws 300k baht ring into sea after cheating prank

18 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver praised for safely transporting unconscious woman to police (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver praised for safely transporting unconscious woman to police (video)

18 hours ago
Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market Business News

Thai rice exports drop 30% as Vietnam overtakes in global market

18 hours ago
Drunk foreign man ends Phuket beach party with graveyard nap Phuket News

Drunk foreign man ends Phuket beach party with graveyard nap

18 hours ago
Phuket probes construction site over erosion concerns Phuket News

Phuket probes construction site over erosion concerns

18 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
55 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand

Thai-dal wave: Bangkok on boil as storms brew in Thailand

30 minutes ago
Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash

Storm brewing! Nestlé goes full bean ahead in Thai coffee clash

37 minutes ago
Thai Cabinet approves e-renewals for driving licences without tests

Thai Cabinet approves e-renewals for driving licences without tests

16 hours ago
Bangkok SAO building collapse death toll rises to 51

Bangkok SAO building collapse death toll rises to 51

16 hours ago