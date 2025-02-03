Teen attacked in Bangkok after tea shop stumble

Picture courtesy of สน.หนองค้างพลู Facebook

An 18 year old man sustained minor injuries after being attacked by four teenagers in Bangkok’s Nong Khang Phlu district today. The altercation began when the victim tripped outside a tea shop and uttered an expletive, which the group took offence to.

According to the police, the incident occurred today, February 3, near the entrance of Soi Phetkasem 108, prompting the group to assault the man. During the attack, one of the assailants was reportedly seen with a firearm tucked in his waistband.

Advertisements

Despite the victim’s apology for what he described as a misunderstanding, the group continued their assault before fleeing on a motorcycle towards Phetkasem Road.

The injured man received initial medical treatment at Ratchaphiphat Hospital and his parents have been informed. Witnesses at the scene corroborated the presence of an object resembling a firearm with the attackers, although this is yet to be confirmed. Investigations are ongoing to gather further evidence and proceed with legal action.

Police Colonel Thachaphon Nimmano, the acting superintendent at Nong Khang Phlu Police Station, ordered an investigation utilising CCTV footage from the area. Additionally, the police are reviewing motorcycle registration details provided by witnesses, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary findings suggest that the suspects are likely under the age of 18, and efforts are underway to locate them.

In similar news, a 14 year old boy in the Isaan province of Kalasin organised a gang attack on a classmate he suspected of leaking a video of him masturbating. The video reportedly prompted classmates to mock his penis size, calling him “little worm.”

Advertisements

The non-profit organisation, Saimai Survive, shared the victim’s story on its official Facebook page on January 29. Their post stated…

“Huh, a Grade 7 student was angry after his masturbation video was leaked, leading friends to call him a “little worm.” He then gathered friends to assault the classmate he believed was responsible for the leak.”