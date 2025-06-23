Second investigaion launched in Thaksin’s hospital transfer probe

The Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) has initiated a second disciplinary investigation into five doctors involved in former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s hospitalisation. This inquiry focuses on potential professional ethics violations during Thaksin‘s transfer from the Correctional Hospital to the Police General Hospital, possibly involving additional staff.

While this new investigation expands on the initial probe, it will adhere to the same seven-step procedure. Details on the proceedings will be discussed at the upcoming MCT meeting on July 2. New subcommittees may be formed for this round, but some members from the previous team will remain to ensure consistency in reviewing the complaints.

The process may take longer this time, but the main issues have been addressed. The decision to launch a second investigation follows leads and connections found during the initial probe, which the MCT believes are necessary to review for a clear conclusion.

The initial investigation followed a seven-step structured process. It started with a medical ethics subcommittee review, which lasted four months, with a possible two-month extension. The findings were then passed to a screening subcommittee, which had up to two months to provide an opinion.

The case proceeded to a full MCT meeting, held monthly, to determine if the complaint was valid. If deemed invalid, the case was closed. If not, it proceeded to an investigative subcommittee, which had up to six months to decide whether to drop the charges or continue.

Subsequently, an external panel of national-level legal experts, rather than medical professionals, conducted a legal review and compiled the case for further consideration. The MCT then assessed any wrongdoing and determined potential penalties.

The final step involved a special committee. If this committee disagreed with the MCT’s decision, the case could be returned for reconsideration. If two-thirds of the committee upheld the decision, the case would advance to the Administrative Court, reported Bangkok Post.