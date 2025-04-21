Early morning fire destroys bus on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

A fire engulfed a white bus parked on Rojana Road, outbound towards the entrance of Wat Khan Ham, in Khan Ham subdistrict, Uthai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

The incident was reported to the 191 Ayutthaya Provincial Police Radio Centre at approximately 5.30am today, April 21, prompting a coordinated response from Khan Ham subdistrict’s fire brigade and the Phutthai Sawan Foundation to control the blaze.

Upon arrival, the emergency services found the bus, registered in Lop Buri, engulfed in intense flames. Firefighters worked swiftly to extinguish the fire, taking over 30 minutes to bring it under control and prevent it from spreading to nearby shops.

Unfortunately, the fire completely destroyed the bus. Additionally, a nearby motorcycle and a shop sign sustained damage.

Kittima Sareebut, the 43 year old bus driver, recounted the events leading up to the fire. Before collecting factory workers, he had parked the bus with the engine running to quickly use a restroom.

He was away for less than five minutes. Upon his return, he found flames erupting from the front of the bus. Fortunately, no passengers were aboard at the time.

The police are currently investigating the cause of the fire, with forensic officers being called in to examine the bus as part of the legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

