Thai PM’s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled for an official visit to Cambodia on April 23 and 24. The visit will include bilateral discussions and a ceremony to unveil the logo commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia, as announced by government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

During the visit, significant agreements will be signed and courtesy visits will be made to senior Cambodian figures, including Senate President Hun Sen and His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.

The trip focuses on enhancing cooperation in security, trade, development, and regional engagement.

However, the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT) leader, Pichit Chaimongkol, expressed concerns about the visit, citing ongoing issues over overlapping maritime claims between the two nations.

Pichit noted that the Thai government’s proposal of a 50:50 profit-sharing model in the disputed maritime region is not supported by many Thais.

Pichit claims that Cambodia has adopted a nationalistic stance, encouraging public opinion in favour of reclaiming areas such as Koh Kut and Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province, both currently under Thai sovereignty, reported Bangkok Post.

He highlighted two main concerns. Firstly, Pichit questioned whether PM Paetongtarn possesses the political skills to handle Cambodia’s territorial ambitions, which are reportedly a key element of Phnom Penh’s strategy.

Secondly, he questioned whether her administration’s focus on resource-sharing in contested waters aligns with national interests, given the domestic opposition. Pichit advised careful observation of the Cabinet decisions this week.

“The prime minister must clarify whether there is a hidden agenda behind the visit, particularly regarding sensitive territorial and resource-related issues.”

In similar news, PM Paetongtarn recently welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Bangkok on April 17 for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and boosting regional cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.