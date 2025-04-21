Thai PM’s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner32 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 21, 2025
87 1 minute read
Thai PM’s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism
Paetongtarn during her visit to the Cambodian People’s Party in March 2024 | Photo via MCOT

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is scheduled for an official visit to Cambodia on April 23 and 24. The visit will include bilateral discussions and a ceremony to unveil the logo commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia, as announced by government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub.

During the visit, significant agreements will be signed and courtesy visits will be made to senior Cambodian figures, including Senate President Hun Sen and His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni.

The trip focuses on enhancing cooperation in security, trade, development, and regional engagement.

However, the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT) leader, Pichit Chaimongkol, expressed concerns about the visit, citing ongoing issues over overlapping maritime claims between the two nations.

Related Articles

Pichit noted that the Thai government’s proposal of a 50:50 profit-sharing model in the disputed maritime region is not supported by many Thais.

Thai PM's visit to Cambodia sparks criticism | News by Thaiger
Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub, who announced the PM’s visit to Cambodia

Pichit claims that Cambodia has adopted a nationalistic stance, encouraging public opinion in favour of reclaiming areas such as Koh Kut and Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province, both currently under Thai sovereignty, reported Bangkok Post.

He highlighted two main concerns. Firstly, Pichit questioned whether PM Paetongtarn possesses the political skills to handle Cambodia’s territorial ambitions, which are reportedly a key element of Phnom Penh’s strategy.

Secondly, he questioned whether her administration’s focus on resource-sharing in contested waters aligns with national interests, given the domestic opposition. Pichit advised careful observation of the Cabinet decisions this week.

“The prime minister must clarify whether there is a hidden agenda behind the visit, particularly regarding sensitive territorial and resource-related issues.”

In similar news, PM Paetongtarn recently welcomed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Bangkok on April 17 for talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and boosting regional cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.

Latest Thailand News
Police hunt suspect in fatal Phuket stabbing Phuket News

Police hunt suspect in fatal Phuket stabbing

9 minutes ago
Thai military intercepts drug traffickers on Thai-Myanmar border Crime News

Thai military intercepts drug traffickers on Thai-Myanmar border

20 minutes ago
Thai PM&#8217;s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism Thailand News

Thai PM’s visit to Cambodia sparks criticism

32 minutes ago
Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor Phuket News

Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor

55 minutes ago
NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest Thailand News

NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn urges stronger regional ties to tackle shared troubles Bangkok News

Paetongtarn urges stronger regional ties to tackle shared troubles

1 hour ago
Phuket sting operation: man arrested with meth in rubber plantation Phuket News

Phuket sting operation: man arrested with meth in rubber plantation

2 hours ago
Excessive force: Thai man shot dead after running police checkpoint Thailand News

Excessive force: Thai man shot dead after running police checkpoint

2 hours ago
Phuket teen injured after hand stuck in meat grinder Phuket News

Phuket teen injured after hand stuck in meat grinder

2 hours ago
Two nighttime attacks in Narathiwat injures 17 Thailand News

Two nighttime attacks in Narathiwat injures 17

2 hours ago
Indian scrubs passport to hide secret trips to Thailand from wife Thailand News

Indian scrubs passport to hide secret trips to Thailand from wife

2 hours ago
Phuket raids uncover major illegal cigarette smuggling network Phuket News

Phuket raids uncover major illegal cigarette smuggling network

3 hours ago
Transport worker arrested for stealing amulets worth 16 million baht Bangkok News

Transport worker arrested for stealing amulets worth 16 million baht

3 hours ago
Thai man stabs ex-girlfriend 12 times in Bangkok rented room Bangkok News

Thai man stabs ex-girlfriend 12 times in Bangkok rented room

3 hours ago
Pheu Thai confident on 2026 budget bill amid casino tensions Thailand News

Pheu Thai confident on 2026 budget bill amid casino tensions

3 hours ago
Tragic drowning of teenager in Lampang&#8217;s Wang River Thailand News

Tragic drowning of teenager in Lampang’s Wang River

3 hours ago
Pattaya tourists use water guns to put out fire on food cart Pattaya News

Pattaya tourists use water guns to put out fire on food cart

4 hours ago
Thai man arrested on train after faking gunshot story Crime News

Thai man arrested on train after faking gunshot story

4 hours ago
New roof welcomes shade to Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier Pattaya News

New roof welcomes shade to Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier

4 hours ago
Senior monk in scandal after photos with woman surface Crime News

Senior monk in scandal after photos with woman surface

4 hours ago
Over 8,000 Chinese food items seized for lacking FDA approval Bangkok News

Over 8,000 Chinese food items seized for lacking FDA approval

4 hours ago
Bangkok man arrested for drug sales from rental room Bangkok News

Bangkok man arrested for drug sales from rental room

4 hours ago
Early morning fire destroys bus on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Early morning fire destroys bus on Rojana Road in Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Ratchaburi soldier surrenders after allegedly shooting wife Crime News

Ratchaburi soldier surrenders after allegedly shooting wife

6 hours ago
Drug-fuelled gay man arrested after stabbing and setting monk on fire Thailand News

Drug-fuelled gay man arrested after stabbing and setting monk on fire

6 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner32 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, April 21, 2025
87 1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalism student from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.

Related Articles

Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor

Arrest warrant issued against Swiss man who kicked Thai doctor

55 minutes ago
NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest

NARIT invites public to witness Venus at its brightest

1 hour ago
Paetongtarn urges stronger regional ties to tackle shared troubles

Paetongtarn urges stronger regional ties to tackle shared troubles

1 hour ago
Phuket sting operation: man arrested with meth in rubber plantation

Phuket sting operation: man arrested with meth in rubber plantation

2 hours ago