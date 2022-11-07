Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the government’s successful employment policy after learning there are more people at work than ever before this year.

The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson, Trisuree Trisaranakun, revealed on Saturday, November 5, that PM Prayut was happy with the employment statistics from July to September this year.

The spokesperson made known that the unemployment rate decreased, more people had jobs, and the social and economic situation is getting better after maintaining the employment rate during the pandemic.

Thailand’s working-age population, above the age of 15 years, is about 59 million. There are about 19 million people who do not work, eg., housewives, students, elders, people with health problems, and disabled people. The government states about 40 million people in Thailand can work and 39 million of those people are currently employed, meaning only one million are unemployed.

Trisuree also revealed that employees’ working hours have increased, meaning salaries have increased too, adding that employees in private companies are working on average 46.9 hours per week.

Trisuree also made known that the employment rate in the tourism industry was getting better because of the increasing number of tourists.

There was more good news announced today on the employment front.

Suvarnabhumi Airport revealed it needs more workers to improve its services. The nation’s busiest terminal announced the launch of the eighth Suvarnabhumi Airport Job Fair 2022 at Bur Terminal on November 9 to 11 from 9am to 3pm.

There will be 1,500 positions available from 30 companies in sectors covering electrical engineering, ground customer service officers, warehouse officers, security staff, and technicians.