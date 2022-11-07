Connect with us

Thailand

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate

Published

 on 

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the government’s successful employment policy after learning there are more people at work than ever before this year.

The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson, Trisuree Trisaranakun, revealed on Saturday, November 5, that PM Prayut was happy with the employment statistics from July to September this year.

The spokesperson made known that the unemployment rate decreased, more people had jobs, and the social and economic situation is getting better after maintaining the employment rate during the pandemic.

Thailand’s working-age population, above the age of 15 years, is about 59 million. There are about 19 million people who do not work, eg., housewives, students, elders, people with health problems, and disabled people. The government states about 40 million people in Thailand can work and 39 million of those people are currently employed, meaning only one million are unemployed.

Trisuree also revealed that employees’ working hours have increased, meaning salaries have increased too, adding that employees in private companies are working on average 46.9 hours per week.

Trisuree also made known that the employment rate in the tourism industry was getting better because of the increasing number of tourists.

There was more good news announced today on the employment front.

Suvarnabhumi Airport revealed it needs more workers to improve its services. The nation’s busiest terminal announced the launch of the eighth Suvarnabhumi Airport Job Fair 2022 at Bur Terminal on November 9 to 11 from 9am to 3pm.

There will be 1,500 positions available from 30 companies in sectors covering electrical engineering, ground customer service officers, warehouse officers, security staff, and technicians.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Travel8 mins ago

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thailand18 mins ago

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Patong20 mins ago

Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Sponsored7 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Bangkok36 mins ago

Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more
Pattaya59 mins ago

Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
Thailand1 hour ago

Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Doi Inthanon in Chaing Mai spots first frozen dew of the year
World2 hours ago

“India’s first voter” has died
Crime2 hours ago

Thai woman arrested for smuggling drugs into Japan inside her body
Crime2 hours ago

Police urge Thailand’s singletons to be wary of online dating perils
Tourism3 hours ago

Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
World4 hours ago

VIDEO: 19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
Visa4 hours ago

Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Thailand5 hours ago

Middle Eastern tourists steal phones from Pattaya hotel
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending