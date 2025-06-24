Israel’s attack on Iran threatens Thailand’s tourism recovery

Thailand’s tourism sector, already struggling from global uncertainties, is facing another blow as Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran threatens key international markets.

The United States, Europe, and the Middle East, which were once seen as “hope markets” for Thai tourism in 2023, may see a significant dip in tourist arrivals. According to Thienprasit Chaiyapatranun, President of the Thai Hotels Association (THA), tourist numbers from these regions could drop by up to 10%, with the worst-case scenario suggesting a 20% fall, particularly if the Middle East market is severely impacted.

The impact could be felt most acutely during the High Season between June and August, when Middle Eastern tourists typically flock to Thailand to escape the region’s intense summer heat.

“The situation is already showing signs of a slowdown in bookings from the Middle East, the US, and Europe,” Thienprasit explained. “We’ve sent out surveys to assess the impact, and we expect to have the results later this week.”

American tourists may also be dissuaded from overseas travel due to tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, which have driven up living costs, impacting consumer purchasing power. Meanwhile, the European market, which is entering its low season, is also showing signs of travel reluctance, though it is less directly affected by the ongoing conflict.

“Israel’s attack on Iran is having an impact on traveller confidence, especially among families and general tourists from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries,” said Chiravadee Khunsub, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Deputy Governor for International Marketing Europe, America, the Middle East, and Africa. While no mass cancellations have been reported, travellers from the GCC—comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE—are reconsidering or postponing plans to travel to Thailand.

The situation is further complicated by rising oil prices due to the conflict, leading to more expensive airfares. This is expected to dampen demand for international travel, with many opting for flexible bookings that allow for cancellation or postponement without penalty.

“High-end segments like wellness, honeymoon, and Gen X travellers are still confident in Thailand, but the booking behaviour is shifting,” Chiravadee added.

In response, TAT has launched promotional campaigns to bolster Thailand’s appeal as a safe destination. Initiatives such as Thailand: Safe Haven for Summer and Peaceful Paradise in Asia aim to reassure international tourists. TAT is also promoting quieter destinations like Krabi, Chiang Rai, and Ko Samui for travellers seeking refuge from the unrest, reported The Nation.

TAT continues to collaborate with Middle Eastern carriers like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Etihad to maintain Thailand’s position as a top long-haul destination. Despite the current challenges, Thailand has set an ambitious target of attracting 1.06 million tourists from the Middle East in 2025, reflecting an 11% increase from 2024.

As the conflict continues, tourism officials are hopeful that a timely resolution will allow for the revival of the sector by October, in time for the high season, with Thailand positioned as a refuge for weary travellers seeking a peaceful getaway.