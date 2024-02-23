Thai music venue bans Klear hit song that caused tissue mayhem (video)

Photo courtesy of Sanook

A local music venue implemented an unusual policy by banning the performance of the hit song Pha Chet Nha (Handkerchief) by Thai band Klear as the venue’s tissues have been used excessively.

Klear bassist Kee Kiyapat shared the surprising rule on social media, tagging Bo Suratnawee of Triumphs Kingdom, which sparked a humorous online debate about fairness and practicality in the music industry.

The post, which quickly gained traction among netizens, featured a clear sign at the venue stating a firm prohibition against singing Pha Chet Nha, with a fine of 500 baht imposed for violating the rule. Kee’s explanation was as straightforward as it was amusing: every time the song played, customers enthusiastically danced and mimicked the song’s title by showering the air with tissues, leaving the venue in a mess and short on supplies.

Responding with a playful counterargument, Bo Suratnawee pointed out that Klear’s performances could be just as tissue-consuming, with their emotionally charged songs inducing tears and runny noses among the audience. This ban, Suratnawee argued, seemed rather unfair to their band, Triumphs Kingdom, reported Sanook.

The ban has sparked a lively discussion online, with commenters joining in the fun. Suggestions ranged from buying tissues in bulk before performing the song, which would be more cost-effective than paying the fine, to venues seizing the opportunity to sell tissues at a premium during the song’s performance. Others sympathised with the cleaning staff, who have to deal with the aftermath of the tissue-strewn floors.

