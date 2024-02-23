Bangkok unveils Suk50 Garden in Klong Toey to boost green space

Photo courtesy of Sanook

Bangkok’s Klong Toey District has witnessed the transformation of an underutilised space into a vibrant public park, the Suk50 Garden, thanks to a collaboration between the Expressway Authority of Thailand and Ichitan Group.

This initiative is part of a larger movement to increase green spaces in the city, contributing to the fight against PM2.5 pollution and fostering community connections.

Spanning over 12 rai, 3 ngan, and 82 square wah, Suk50 Garden is located near the expressway exit at Sukhumvit Soi 50.

It is designed to stimulate the release of happiness hormones—serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin—by offering a serene environment for relaxation and physical activity among lush greenery.

The park aims to improve the mood and overall well-being of individuals of all ages and interests, from peaceful walking paths to sports fields and a pet-friendly zone.

The garden also incorporates two additional elements, art & earth, blending outdoor art installations with a sustainable landscape to inspire creativity and connect people with nature.

This combination aims to amplify the joy experienced in the park tenfold, creating opportunities for community members to share moments of happiness and good health with friends, family, and pets, in an endless cycle of well-being.

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Bangkok Governor, praised Suk50 Garden as a symbol of public-private partnership, emphasising the importance of physical and mental health alongside environmental well-being. The garden is designed to be more than just a green space; it serves as a platform for strengthening family and community bonds while fostering environmental consciousness and a connection to nature.

The 57 year old Chadchart also expresses gratitude for the garden’s support of the One Million Trees Project and the 15-Minute City policy. He invites the residents of Bangkok, particularly the nearby community, to care for the garden, ensuring it continues to nurture the community and spread joy daily.

Dr Worawat Ponphongsri, Deputy Governor (Legal Affairs) of the Expressway Authority of Thailand, is pleased to contribute to the transformation of the expressway land into the Suk50 Garden for the community’s health and environmental benefit.

The Expressway Authority has granted Bangkok the right to use the land for five years to develop the public garden as part of the 15-Minute City initiative.

Tan Passakornatee, CEO of Ichiban Group, shares his passion for supporting environmental initiatives and the development of Suk50 Garden. He finds joy in planting trees and contributing to the reduction of global temperatures.

He recalls learning about the One Million Trees Project and the 15-Minute City policy in 2022, which motivated him and Ichitan employees to volunteer to increase Bangkok’s green spaces. They committed to planting 1,000 trees as part of a New Year’s resolution to plant a total of 10,000 trees, with the remaining 9,000 already planted in Chonburi Province.

Inside Suk50 Garden, Ichitan has partnered with PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) to implement a Closed Loop waste management system. This initiative promotes the community’s participation in proper waste separation, contributing to a Circular Economy, and demonstrates Ichitan’s belief that the world can be waste-free if everyone consumes responsibly and recycles effectively.

Dr Chaya Chandavasu, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and Corporate Branding, at PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, speaks on the collaboration, highlighting GC’s commitment to sustainable business practices and the Circular Economy. GC supports efficient resource use and aims to achieve Net Zero by 2050, addressing Thailand’s waste issues. The company extends its Circular Economy principles to society through the YOU Turn Platform, which assists in proper waste management and promotes recycling and upcycling to reduce landfill waste.

GC is proud to bring YOU Turn to Suk50 Garden, making it a model for implementing Circular Economy concepts in daily life, benefiting and bringing joy and a better environment to the community.

Suk50 Garden, a place for improved health and quality of life, is now open to the public free of charge daily from 5am-8pm at Sukhumvit Soi 50, Klong Toey District.