Thailand
Thai MP to swim across Chao Phraya River for charity
A Member of Parliament from the Thai Civilized Party, Mongkolkit “Tae” Suksintharanon, will swim across the Chao Phraya River on Loy Kratong Day to raise money for the victims of floods in Thailand.
On Saturday, October 22, Thai actor and singer, Pakin “Tono” Khamwilaisak swam across the Mekong River under his project named One Man and the River to raise money for hospitals in Nakhon Phanom province of Thailand, and Thakhek Town in Laos.
An update at 3.36pm yesterday revealed Tono raised over 68 million baht which smashed his original 17 million baht target fourfold.
Mongkolkit confessed that he was impressed with Tono’s work and it inspired his own charity project, “One Man on the Chaophraya River.” The 41 year old MP announced the charity swim on Facebook yesterday.
He said…
“As the MP and a representative of the Thai people I can’t stand seeing people in many provinces suffering from floods. They are starving and they can bare it longer than this. I decided to swim across the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, without any equipment, only me in swimming trunks. I will swim on November 8, Loy Kratong Day. The money raised will be given to victims of floods in every province. The government has a limited budget and can’t take care of all people.”
Mongkolkit added at the end of the post that he would discuss it with the Office of Election Commission because he fears the project might violate conditions for the upcoming election.
Mongkolkit also posted several pictures and videos of himself in swimming training at a 50-metre pool in his village. He also updated that he would mark his swimming spot with the Marine Department today.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai MP to swim across Chao Phraya River for charity
Drunk SWAT policeman shoots man 9 times at nightclub in southern Thailand
Where to eat the best brunch in Koh Samui
Thai doctor kidnapped in Africa returns home
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
VIDEO: Krabi resident secretly films gambling den
Refrigerator saves fisherman’s life in southern Thailand
International schools in Bangkok offering world-class education
“Big Joke” says Pattaya Pool villa victims might have been involved in drugs
Foot Traffic Only after Patong Hill Landslides | GMT
Rishi Sunak becomes first Asian UK PM
The Coming War on China
Thailand News Today | Thailand’s face mask rules to be scrapped soon
How can Thailand win its war on drugs?
Kathu illegal excavation investigated as possible factor in landslide
Affordable all you can eat barbeque buffet in Bangkok
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
The coolest bars in Pattaya to drink and hang out
Lottery winner drinks himself to death in Pattaya
Porsche-driving Frenchmen who put Thai man in a coma denied bail
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
Thai baht plummets even further against US dollar
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
Chon Buri locals not hooked on agency’s naked fishing
Phuket police say residents should avoid Patong
New Zealand gangster arrested in central Thailand
Thai teen, 19, gets engaged to 56 year old woman
VIDEO: 4.2 magnitude earthquake shakes Chiang Mai, northern Thailand
Urgent: Phuket Flood Relief, calling for donations!
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider attacked by teenagers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
10 best hotels in Sukhumvit, Bangkok for your stay in 2022
-
Thailand3 days ago
Flaming hot: toxic spicy noodles recalled
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok shopping mall will free Bua Noi the captive gorilla for 30 million baht
-
Crime4 days ago
School principal given 50 years in prison over lunch corruption scandal in Thailand
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Netizens divided over two-faced cat
-
Car Insurance3 days ago
Secrets of Silicon Valley’s underground Mercedes
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Woman waits at BKK Airport for pick-up. For 2 months
-
Health3 days ago
Bangkok plans to give elderly a helping hand