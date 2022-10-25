Thai MP to swim across Chao Phraya River for charity

A Member of Parliament from the Thai Civilized Party, Mongkolkit “Tae” Suksintharanon, will swim across the Chao Phraya River on Loy Kratong Day to raise money for the victims of floods in Thailand.

On Saturday, October 22, Thai actor and singer, Pakin “Tono” Khamwilaisak swam across the Mekong River under his project named One Man and the River to raise money for hospitals in Nakhon Phanom province of Thailand, and Thakhek Town in Laos.

An update at 3.36pm yesterday revealed Tono raised over 68 million baht which smashed his original 17 million baht target fourfold.

Mongkolkit confessed that he was impressed with Tono’s work and it inspired his own charity project, “One Man on the Chaophraya River.” The 41 year old MP announced the charity swim on Facebook yesterday.

He said…

“As the MP and a representative of the Thai people I can’t stand seeing people in many provinces suffering from floods. They are starving and they can bare it longer than this. I decided to swim across the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, without any equipment, only me in swimming trunks. I will swim on November 8, Loy Kratong Day. The money raised will be given to victims of floods in every province. The government has a limited budget and can’t take care of all people.”

Mongkolkit added at the end of the post that he would discuss it with the Office of Election Commission because he fears the project might violate conditions for the upcoming election.

Mongkolkit also posted several pictures and videos of himself in swimming training at a 50-metre pool in his village. He also updated that he would mark his swimming spot with the Marine Department today.