Thai Move Forward Party vows 100-day push for same-sex marriage bill

Photo Courtesy of Facebook

The leader of Thailand’s Move Forward Party (MFP) pledged to introduce a bill legalising same-sex marriage and promoting gender equality once the party forms a government.

In a recent Facebook post, MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat stated that the party’s marriage equality bill would be pushed for passage within 100 days of forming a government, as part of a memorandum of understanding signed by the coalition’s eight parties.

The joint policy platform, signed on May 22, includes a commitment to passing the marriage equality bill to ensure equal rights for all couples, regardless of gender. Limjaroenrat also highlighted several other policies, other than the same-sex marriage bill, aimed at promoting gender equality in Thai society, such as equal access to public services without discrimination based on gender, race, belief, education, age, or disabilities.

During a recent Pride Parade in central Bangkok, which attracted thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals and their supporters, Pita reiterated his commitment to the cause. Parit Wacharasindhu, an MFP list-MP elect, tweeted that the bill would not only promote gender equality but also provide financial, tax, and inheritance benefits for the LGBTQ+ community reported Bangkok Post.

The marriage equality bill seeks to amend Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which currently defines marriage as between a man and a woman. The proposed amendment would make marriage laws applicable to any couple, regardless of gender. The bill passed its first reading in parliament in June last year but faced delays during its second reading due to other legislative priorities and cancellations of House meetings.

The bill’s deliberation was suspended further when the previous House’s final session ended on February 28. However, if the MFP forms the government, it may request the newly elected House to resume deliberation of the bill, according to observers.

Timeline for the formation of the new government: July 13 – Deadline for Election Commission to declare the official results of the general election July 20 – Deadline for new MPs to report to Parliament July 24 – First parliamentary meeting of the House of Representatives members July 25 – Voting by members of the House of Representatives to elect the Speaker of the House July 26 – Royal endorsement from His Majesty the King of the elected House speaker August 3 – Joint voting between lower and upper houses to elect PM











August 10 – Elected PM appoints the members of the Cabinet August 11 – Elected PM takes the oath of office/ last day in office of the caretaker Cabinet