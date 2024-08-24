Bangkok: Thai man arrested for exploiting schoolgirl via dating app

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police apprehended a man exploiting a 16 year old schoolgirl through a dating app, producing and distributing explicit videos for profit, earning up to 30,000 baht monthly.

Bangkok police, led by Police Major General Saruti Kwangsopa, arrested 25 year old Naphadol, also known as Ohmmy Aklok, under charges of human trafficking and the production or distribution of child pornography. The arrest took place at a government housing complex in Nong Khaem district.

Investigations by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATP) revealed that Naphadol had been using a dating app to lure his victim, a high school student living in Nakhon Pathom with her grandmother. The schoolgirl befriended Naphadol through the app and eventually visited his home. It was during this visit that Naphadol recorded explicit videos of their encounter, under the pretext of keeping them for personal use.

Naphadol subsequently uploaded these videos to his social media account, specifically on X (formerly Twitter), where he charged subscribers to view the content. The explicit videos, labelled as schoolgirl content, attracted a significant following, enabling Naphadol to monetise the material extensively, garnering substantial monthly income.

Police had been monitoring online activities related to human trafficking and child pornography. Their investigation pinpointed Naphadol’s social media account as a hub for illicit content. By the end of last year, they established a link between Naphadol and the teenage student, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Upon his arrest, Naphadol confessed to using the dating app to meet young girls, whom he would then lure into creating explicit videos. He admitted that this activity had become a lucrative source of income, with his social media account generating over 30,000 baht per month. The financial records of Naphadol’s bank accounts revealed transactions amounting to hundreds of thousands of baht monthly.

Schoolgirl sex content

Naphadol further disclosed that the rising competition among sex content creators pushed him to adopt more extreme measures to attract viewers. His focus on schoolgirl-themed videos was a deliberate strategy to increase his follower count and, consequently, his profits.

During the search of Naphadol’s residence, police recovered various equipment used in filming the explicit videos, along with other incriminating evidence. Naphadol was taken into custody and will be prosecuted by the ATP Division.

The police chief emphasised the importance of vigilance among users of dating apps, warning that individuals could easily fall victim to similar schemes. Parents are urged to closely monitor their children’s online activities to prevent such exploitation, reported KhaoSod.

Naphadol stated in a confession:

“There are many creators out there producing similar content, so I had to find a way to stand out. Using young girls in my videos was an effective method to increase my viewership.”