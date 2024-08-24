Thai king’s son reveals lung infection in candid hospital post

Thai king’s son reveals lung infection in candid hospital post
Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, son of the King of Thailand, shared an update about his health while lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube. He revealed that he has a lung infection caused by a virus.

Vacharaesorn posted a story on his Facebook account yesterday, showing himself in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube in his nose.

“Still here, not down yet.”

This update led to an outpouring of concern from his followers.

Related news

Later, the king’s son posted another story on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the well-wishes and updating on his condition.

“Thank you very much for your concern. I’m a bit better now. The virus has infected my lungs, but treatment is ongoing.”

Vacharaesorn’s initial post sparked a wave of concern and support from his followers, who took to social media to express their well-wishes, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, His Majesty the King‘s second eldest son made a monumental return to Thailand on December 15 last year, marking his presence by securing his first-ever Thai ID card and a brand-new passport. The royal revelation was brought to light by political maven Chompoonute Nakornthap, aka Cherie, in a Facebook post that set social media abuzz. A riveting video clip accompanying the post unveiled the behind-the-scenes action, showcasing Vacharaesorn undergoing the fingerprint scanning ritual – an integral part of the passport application process.

In other news, King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua demonstrated his generosity through substantial support for medical personnel battling the Covid-19 pandemic. To celebrate his 72nd birthday on July 28, the king is being honoured for his vital contributions to medical science and public health, which have become crucial amidst the pandemic.

The king’s efforts in enhancing medical science and public health, especially during the pandemic that has gripped the country since early 2020, have earned him profound respect. Since the initial outbreak of Covid in early 2020, the king has donated 122 million baht worth of mobile lab vehicles and medical equipment to hospitals and medical institutes nationwide.

