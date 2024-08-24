Thai king’s son reveals lung infection in candid hospital post

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, son of the King of Thailand, shared an update about his health while lying in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube. He revealed that he has a lung infection caused by a virus.

Vacharaesorn posted a story on his Facebook account yesterday, showing himself in a hospital bed with an oxygen tube in his nose.

“Still here, not down yet.”

This update led to an outpouring of concern from his followers.

Later, the king’s son posted another story on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the well-wishes and updating on his condition.

“Thank you very much for your concern. I’m a bit better now. The virus has infected my lungs, but treatment is ongoing.”

Vacharaesorn’s initial post sparked a wave of concern and support from his followers, who took to social media to express their well-wishes, reported KhaoSod.

