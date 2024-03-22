Teenagers’ pellet gun rampage ends in arrests in East Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A quiet neighbourhood in East Pattaya erupted into chaos as a gang of 10 teenagers unleashed a pellet gun frenzy, with one resident narrowly escaping serious injury.

A group of ten teenagers stormed a residence nestled in Soi S.R., Nong Pla Lai Sub-district, east Pattaya, on March 17, firing a pellet gun indiscriminately. The 22 year old Anuchit Chaijarung had a narrow escape when a pellet grazed the back of his right shoulder, causing minor wounds. The frenzied assault wreaked havoc, leaving bullet holes riddling the house’s wall and a nearby mango tree.

After a thorough investigation and the issuance of a court order, authorities nabbed 34 year old Sarot and his younger brother 20 year old Chanont, owners of a local motorcycle repair shop. They faced charges of participating in a criminal gang entering a residence with violent intent, armed violence, and committing crimes together with two or more persons during the night.

During questioning, Chanont revealed the altercation stemmed from a prior dispute, where his brother had kindly repaired the victim’s motorcycle for free. Yet, instead of gratitude, hostility and weapons were met. Feeling threatened, the brothers rallied their associates to mediate, which tragically escalated into violence.

Chanont confessed ignorance about an acquaintance possessing a firearm, which led to impulsive gunfire and unforeseen consequences, reported Pattaya Mail.

The gunman fled to seek refuge at relatives’ residence in Sisaket Province, prompting negotiations for his surrender to law enforcement.

In related news, a man‘s penchant for flaunting firearms on social media led to his arrest at his home in Samut Sakhon, Thailand, where police seized a cache of weapons. The 43 year old has been building his collection since 2019 by purchasing them through online platforms, including Facebook.

A coordinated operation led by high-ranking officers from Thailand’s Cyber Police culminated in the raid of Theerayut’s residence yesterday.

The search warrant, issued by the Samut Sakhon Provincial Court on March 19, enabled police to enter his home in the Om Noi subdistrict of Krathum Baen District, where they discovered and confiscated an assortment of illegal firearms.