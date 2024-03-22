Malaysian Airlines unveils new routes including to Chiang Mai

Photo courtesy of Malay Mail

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) announced three new routes to the Maldives, Chiang Mai, and Da Nang.

As part of its ambitious expansion strategy aimed at capturing the leisure market, MAB, a key player in the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), is primed to whisk travellers away to exotic destinations with unparalleled ease.

From its bustling hub in Kuala Lumpur, MAB is gearing up to offer enhanced connectivity with direct flights to these enticing locales, with tickets hitting the market today. Mark your calendars because come August 1, daily flights to the paradisiacal Maldives will take off, followed by daily flights to Da Nang starting September 24, and five times weekly flights to the cultural gem of Chiang Mai from August 15, reported Malay Mail.

Speaking at a press conference that had travel enthusiasts buzzing with excitement, Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) Chief Commercial Officer of the airline business, Dersenish Aresandiran, exuded confidence in the offerings.

“We firmly believe that we’re setting the bar high in the market. So, if you’re in the mood for scoring some unbeatable deals, head down to the MATTA Fair today. I can guarantee you won’t find a better bargain for premium carrier services that promise both luxury and affordability.”

In related news, AirAsia Malaysia (AK) has thrilled travellers with news of its revival of services between Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya, launching three weekly flights starting June 17.

The announcement marks the airline’s bold step in resurrecting its ninth direct route to Thailand from Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Penang post-pandemic. Alongside destinations like Bangkok, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Hat Yai, Pattaya (U-Tapao) stands as a beacon for tourism, domestically and internationally.

In other news, Thai Airways International (THAI) unveiled an ambitious summer schedule set to cover 61 global destinations, including Milan and Oslo. From March 31 to October 26, the airline is not just expanding its wings with a special focus on two brand-new destinations: the fashion capital of Milan and the scenic splendour of Oslo.