Thai man murders wife, hides her body in rubber plantation

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai man in Chachoengsao admitted to the brutal murder of his wife after her remains were found in a rubber plantation.

Initially reporting her missing, the 33 year old man named Sirichai later disclosed the violent altercation that led to him taking 27 year old Chollada’s life yesterday, February 20, and attempting to conceal the crime by burning her body in Prachinburi province.

Before her disappearance, Sirichai reported to Pak Kret police in Nonthaburi that Chollada, also known by her nickname Noon, vanished after a quarrel on their way home from a birthday party. He claimed she exited their car and took a taxi, marking the last time he saw her. Local authorities and the community were engaged in the search, with the case making headlines due to its suspicious nature.

However, the investigation took a turn when police questioned Sirichai at the Pak Kret Police Station. Under intense interrogation, he confessed to killing Chollada with a rock, following a heated argument on their way back from the party. He then placed her body in his luxury car, a white BMW with the licence plate 6644 Bangkok, and drove to a house in Nonthaburi before taking the body to Prachinburi for incineration.

This revelation came after authorities were notified of human remains, including a skull and bones, found burned in a rubber plantation in Prachinburi’s Sri Mahapho district. Amongst the remains, a bracelet was discovered, identical to one Chollada was known to wear. Forensic experts were then called to confirm the identity of the remains, reported KhaoSod.

Further examination of the crime scene by forensic officials is ongoing to definitively establish the identity of the remains. Meanwhile, police have been piecing together the timeline and motives behind the murder.

