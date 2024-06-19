Mother and infant found dead in Maha Sarakham pond

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic discovery was made as a mother and her 10 day old infant were found dead in a pond in Maha Sarakham. The pair had been missing since yesterday, with the mother reportedly battling postpartum depression.

At approximately 7am today, police officer Yutthasart Yenwattana received a report of two bodies floating in a pond near Ban Si Wichai in Wang Mai, Borabue District. Arriving with rescue teams, they found the deceased woman and her infant son. The mother, identified as 34 year old Apinya, was found in a sleeveless shirt and shorts, while her son was wearing a cartoon romper.

The bodies were discovered roughly 3 metres from the shore, with the infant boy’s body showing a 10-centimetre wound on the neck, believed to be from a sharp object and other injuries. Officials retrieved the bodies for autopsy at Borabue Hospital and gathered evidence from their Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, which was parked nearby.

Relatives had reported Apinya and her baby missing after they left their home in Nong Daeng, Na Chueak District, early yesterday morning around 6.30am. Apinya, who had recently given birth, was last seen driving the truck registered in Bangkok. Family members were concerned as she had been diagnosed with depression.

The pond owner, 62 year old Vina recalled seeing the truck parked near the pond since 9am yesterday. Initially, he thought someone had come to catch birds and did not pay much attention. However, upon noticing the vehicle still there this morning, he grew suspicious. He discovered the bodies when he approached the pond to feed the fish and immediately alerted the village head and authorities.

Vina speculated that the wounds on the baby boy might have been caused by catfish in the pond, which he had previously fed with meat scraps.

Devastating discovery

Apinya’s uncle mentioned that after she went missing, they filed a missing person report with the police and searched extensively.

“We were hopeful they would return home safely. Finding them like this is heart-wrenching.”

The cousin of Apinya’s husband, Yaiwa, tearfully recounted that the couple appeared loving and had no known issues.

“They were a happy couple. The baby was their first child, born on June 8.”

The family had led a peaceful life, making the incident even more perplexing.

The emergency services sent the bodies for further examination at Srinagarind Hospital in Khon Kaen to determine the exact causes of death, as the circumstances are considered unnatural. The family will be able to conduct funeral rites once the autopsy is complete, reported KhaoSod.