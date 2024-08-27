Thai man hospitalised after eating ‘crazy eggplant’ to quit drinking

Published: 17:21, 27 August 2024
Thai man hospitalised after eating ‘crazy eggplant’ to quit drinking
Photo via Facebook/ กลุ่มงานเวชศาสตร์ฉุกเฉิน โรงพยาบาลมหาสารคาม

A Thai man in the Isaan province of Mahasarakham lost consciousness after his wife forced him to consume poisonous jimsonweed believing it would help him quit drinking.

Mahasarakham Hospital issued a warning to the public after the 61 year old Thai man, Thongdaeng, was admitted to the hospital after consuming the poisonous fruit. It is known among Thais as Makhuea Ba. Makhuea means “eggplant” while Ba means “crazy” in the Thai language.

This type of eggplant is commonly known as jimsonweed, datura metel, or devil’s trumpet, because of its trumpet-shaped white flowers. Its fruit looks similar to Thai eggplants but has many small thorns. Every part of the plant is poisonous and the effects can be fatal.

Symptoms typically appear 30 to 60 minutes after consuming the poisonous plant. A person may experience a dry mouth, dry throat, dilated pupils, photophobia, rapid heartbeat, hallucinations, seizures, and may lose consciousness.

Daeng’s wife, 56 year old Ratree, admitted to medical professionals that she fed her husband the poisonous eggplants. Ratree explained that she wanted her husband to quit drinking and return to work. She heard from her neighbour that the crazy eggplant would help with alcohol withdrawal.

According to Ratree, her neighbour gave her two eggplants, which she boiled and mashed before giving them to her husband. Daeng seemed normal after consumption but unexpectedly, strange symptoms appeared in the afternoon.

Daeng appeared intoxicated. His mouth turned dark, his body turned red, and he lost consciousness. Ratree rushed him to the hospital, where, fortunately, the doctor managed to save him. His condition has improved, and he is now in a stable state.

The Deputy Director of the Mahasarakham Provincial Public Health Office, Wattana Sriwattana, issued a warning in an interview with ThaiRath that locals, as well as their pets, should stay away from the devil’s trumpet. The plant does have some medicinal benefits but only for external application for certain skin diseases.

According to Wattana, the plant that could help with quitting drinking is Laurifolia or blue trumpet vine. Anyone interested in using the plant should contact the public health office for further advice.

