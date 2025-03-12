Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

A deadly roadside bomb detonated in Narathiwat, narrowly missing a vehicle carrying territorial defence volunteers, in what police suspect was an insurgent attack. The explosion yesterday, March 11, on the Sungai Kolok-Sungai Padi road caused significant damage but miraculously left no casualties.

The blast occurred at 1.59pm at a U-turn in Ban Bango Humo, Mueang subdistrict, Sungai Padi district. Police Colonel Mataha Muna, head of Sungai Padi Police Station, confirmed the attack, prompting an immediate military response.

Armoured vehicles quickly sealed off the area as heavy rainfall complicated investigations.

Police discovered a 2-metre-wide, 1-metre-deep crater at the scene, indicating the power of the blast. Due to poor weather conditions, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit from Border Patrol Police 447 postponed a full investigation until the following day.

Initial assessments suggest the bomb was an improvised explosive device (IED) packed inside a 20-kilogramme gas cylinder and buried beneath a culvert. Investigators believe it was planted to target an armoured vehicle from the Sungai Padi District Office, which had just returned from Sungai Kolok after battery maintenance.

“The device exploded just 20 metres behind the vehicle,” an official reported. “Had the timing been different, this could have been a deadly attack.”

Police suspect insurgents orchestrated the bombing, possibly linked to a car bomb attack on the Sungai Kolok District office on March 8. Intelligence reports suggest the Ban Bango Humo area is home to an active insurgent network.

Military units and police are intensifying their efforts to track down the perpetrators, warning of potential escalating violence in the region, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a powerful explosion in Sai Buri district, Pattani province, claimed the lives of three officials late on March 8. The blast occurred at 11.20pm, prompting authorities to delay their investigation until daylight due to fears of additional explosives.

The 44th Ranger Regiment received reports of the bombing in the Hu Tae Kor Lae neighbourhood, specifically in village 3 of Troh Bon subdistrict.

The attack followed an earlier assault on rangers from Company 4411 at 6pm. In response, police expanded a security perimeter near Hu Tae Kor Lae intersection and urged residents to report any suspicious persons or objects immediately.