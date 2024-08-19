Thai man faces jail for raping, blackmailing young stepdaughter

Photo via KomChadLuek

Police in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok arrested a depraved Thai man for raping and blackmailing his eight year old stepdaughter. The pedophile’s tattoos and explicit videos on his mobile phone were used as key evidence.

The victim’s mother, 24 year old Mew, sought help from the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women after finding explicit pictures and videos of her daughter on the phone of her husband, 31 year old Em, in April. Despite the conclusive evidence, Em denied the allegations.

According to Mew, some of the videos showed Em touching the girl’s private parts and having sex with the young victim. Em’s face was not shown in the videos but Mew was able to identify his tattoos. She also discovered more child pornography in his videos.

Mew admitted that she had caught Em touching her daughter two years ago but he denied any sexual intent and claimed he loved children. Mew forgave him and told him never to touch the girl again but he broke his promise.

According to Channel 3, Em recorded videos of the indecent act to threaten the young girl into further sexual activity with him.

Mew said he decided to move out of their home and stay with her sister. She then reported the matter to the Foundation and officers at Khlong Dan Police Station.

Based on the strong evidence, police issued an arrest warrant for Em on August 13 and arrested him yesterday, August 18. He is in court custody and is facing three charges, including:

Section 277 of the Criminal Law: sexually assaulting a minor under 13 years old. The penalty is imprisonment from seven to 20 years and a fine from 140,000 to 400,000 baht, or life imprisonment.

Section 276 of the Criminal Law: recording explicit images, videos, or sounds for improper purposes. The penalty would be one-third heavier than stated in Section 277.

Section 329 of the Criminal Law: taking away minors aged under 15 years old from parents or guardians for an indecent purpose. The penalty will be imprisonment from two to 10 years and a fine from 4,000 to 20,000 baht.

In a related report, police in the northern province of Tak arrested a Thai man for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter since she was six years old. He threatened the girl not to tell her mother. If she did, he would kill her.