Urgent call for O-negative blood donations in Phuket

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:32, 31 July 2024| Updated: 17:32, 31 July 2024
Photo courtesy of Thai Red Cross Society via Phuket News

A call for urgent blood donations has been issued by the RH-Emergency Donation group to aid a Frenchman in dire need of O-negative blood.

The plea highlights the scarcity of this blood type among the Thai population, underscoring the importance of donations from Westerners. This urgent request was made through a Facebook post, emphasising the critical need for O-negative blood to save a life.

The Phuket Red Cross has been designated as the official donation site. Recent updates from the organisation have lifted previous restrictions, now allowing donors from the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland to contribute.

The eligibility requirements for donating blood were outlined by the group, stressing the importance of contributions.

Related news

“The need for O Negative blood is critical. By donating, you have the potential to save a life. Thank you for your generosity and support.”

This call to action seeks to mobilise the community and international visitors in Phuket to step forward and help meet this urgent medical need, reported Phuket News.

In related news, Phuket Regional Blood Centre (Phuket RBC) issued an urgent call for blood donors of all types to help increase the blood supply during the Songkran holidays. To incentivise donors, the centre is offering free Give Blood Save Life T-shirts to those who donate blood at their Phuket Town offices between April 9 and 16.

The initiative is designed to bring brightness and cheer during the Songkran festivities, according to an announcement by the Phuket RBC. However, the need for blood is urgent and serious, as the centre’s reserves for transfusions are critically low.

In other news, a Valentine’s Day blood donation drive was announced in Phuket, a collaboration between Vachira Phuket Hospital and Limelight Phuket. The event, scheduled on February 14, was an open invitation to locals and tourists alike, to replenish medical blood reserves.

