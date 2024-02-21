Thai man accuses 3 police of threatening him to steal 3,000 baht

Photo via Facebook/ แก้ว หน้าม้า

A Thai man accused three police officers in the central province of Saraburi of threatening him with a gun and stealing 3,000 baht in cash from him.

The 32 year old Thai man, Weerachart Pangate, took to social media to share his corrupt police story. He reported a complaint at Nongkhae Police Station two months ago but he has not received any updates from the officers.

Weerachart recounted the incident on Facebook on February 17 stating three men requested to search his pickup saying they were police officers. One of them pointed a gun at his head, while the others searched inside his car.

Weerachart said he had no illegal items in his possession, so the three men let him go. Unfortunately, 3,000 baht in cash was stolen during the operation. He filed a complaint with the police and wanted to know whether they were real officers. Weerachart also asked if others experienced similar incidents.

Weerachart provided more details of the incident to Amarin TV on February 19. He explained that he drove his pickup to the Nongkhae district of Saraburi to buy charcoal to resell in his community. The three men arrived at the scene in a black Toyota Hilux Revo pickup and threatened him with a gun as he mentioned in the Facebook post.

According to Weerachart, the three people did not find any illegal products in his car, so they turned to search for him. They ordered Weerachart to undress and searched his body and his clothes but found nothing. One of the men threatened him before leaving.

“I will not let you go if I see you next time.”

Upon rechecking his belongings, Weerachart discovered that 3,000 baht of his 6,500 baht in cash was missing. He suspected the three men were scammers and reported the matter to Nongkhae Police Station.

Superintendent apologises

The Superintendent of the Nongkhae Police Station, Surachate Saensiriwong, admitted that two of the three men in the group were the officers at the police station while the other man was a volunteer police officer.

Surachate said he questioned the two police and they claimed that they had threatened Weerachart with the gun because Weerachart expressed his anger during the search. The two officers also insisted that they did not take 3,000 baht from Weerachart.

Surachate then apologised for the delayed investigation and promised to personally follow up on the case to bring justice to Weerachart as soon as possible. The two officers and the volunteer will face further questioning and possible punishment if found guilty.

