The seasoned Thai masseuse entangled in a whirlpool of controversy following the untimely death of luk thung singer Chayada “Phing” Praohom in the heart of Udon Thani, appealed for justice.

The 20 year old Thai singer tragically succumbed two months after a controversial neck-twisting procedure. While an autopsy has cleared the massage of blame, questions and suspicions still linger.

Chayada, affectionately known to her fans as “Phing Chayada,” was just 20 when she first sought relief for her stiff neck in early October, reportedly visiting the parlour three times.

The masseuse, known only as Aoy, who has been practising for years with a legitimate licence, was staggered to learn of Chayada’s death and her link to it.

“I was so shocked when I heard that I was that masseuse. I am asking for fairness and am ready to prove the truth.”

The massage parlour boasts seven certified therapists, each having diligently completed the necessary 150-hour training. According to Dr Somchaichot Piyawatwela from Udon Thani’s public health office, the young singer succumbed to sepsis and a fungal infection, with no direct connection between the massage and her tragic end.

Backing this, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin pointed to MRI results negating any cervical issues.

“Modern medical technology shows no link between the massage and her condition.”

Media reports chart a harrowing timeline for Chayada, starting with neck pains after her October 5 visit to the massage parlour, and culminating in severe weakness and her admission to the ICU by November 22. Her battle ended on December 8, when she was overtaken by septic shock.

Minister Somsak insists on maintaining credibility in Thai traditional medicine and massage through rigorous quality control. Meanwhile, a family insider reveals that Chayada’s mother still harbours doubts about the neck manipulation’s role but has chosen not to pursue another autopsy.

As this story unfolds, the quest for truth and justice continues, underlining the importance of transparency and fairness for all involved.

Chayada’s cremation is scheduled for tomorrow, December 12.

