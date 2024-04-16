Thai lottery fever spikes as lucky numbers circulate ahead of draw

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The excitement is palpable as the Thai lottery draw for today’s draw approaches, with lottery enthusiasts eagerly seeking out lucky numbers in anticipation of becoming the next millionaire. The draw, set to take place at the Government Lottery Office in Nonthaburi, has sparked a frenzy among the public, with special attention to numbers associated with various auspicious signs and popular figures.

One such revered source is Pu Khaew at Pu Khaew Khamnod, whose devotees believe in the mystical power of numbers associated with him. In a recently held event, a coin featuring the likeness of Pu Sri Suttho and Mae Ya Sri Prathumma was revealed, enchanting attendees with numbers 17 and 71 hidden within the Naga scales design.

The Chinese calendar, too, has its share of followers who keenly inspect it for hints of winning numbers. With the latest edition highlighting numbers 387, 23, 252, 327, and 692, lottery enthusiasts are left speculating which of these could turn their fortunes.

An accident involving a container truck in Pak Chong has sparked a different kind of interest, as superstitious individuals rush to purchase lottery tickets with numbers 67-7795 and 67-1493, the truck’s registration numbers, hoping for a stroke of luck.

In Nakorn Pathom, worshippers at Luang Phor Somwang’s shrine fervently seek blessings and lucky numbers, with the recent Seamsi shaking revealing favoured numbers 25, 19, and 22.

A lucky escape from a king cobra encounter in a local’s bedroom has turned into an opportunity for gamblers, who have derived numbers 514, 415, 154, 541, 451, and 145 from the house number where the snake was found.

Lucky numbers

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s vehicle registration number, กล 9 from Nakhon Si Thammarat, has also caught the public’s eye as a potential source of good luck, while Luang Phor Hamjon of Wat Mai Samakkhi in Phetchabun has inspired the numbers 523 after his followers reported winning prizes following their visits.

Devotees of Thao Wessuwan, from as far as Ranong, seek blessings in Nakhon Pathom, resulting in numbers 11, 13, and 17, while the revered Luang Pu Heng in the northeast has generated excitement with number 391 from a ceremonial candle.

A 21 year old jewellery store owner from Ang Thong has sparked interest with her dance offerings to Thao Wessuwan, resulting in numbers 831 and 59.

In the north, Chiang Mai’s lottery numbers are particularly sought after this season, with predictions including 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 413, 414, 415, 567, and 386 among others. The numbers complement the numerology provided by Ploy Pailin, who advises on numbers based on astrological readings, suggesting pairs like 13, 58, 59, 10, and 09 for the upcoming draw.

In Phayao, a giant candle at a sacred water tank has given lottery players numbers 618, 108, and 10 to consider for their next wager, while the Wat Sawang Arom ceremony in Nakhon Pathom has yielded numbers 246 and 134.

Lastly, a homeowner’s chance encounter with geckos has led to the number 953, and a water tank at the hermitage of a sage has revealed numbers 4, 5, 7, 3, 6, and 8, all adding to the rich tapestry of potential lottery-winning numbers, reported KhaoSod.

As the draw date looms, hope and superstition blend into a unique cultural phenomenon, with countless individuals dreaming of turning their luck into fortune with the right combination of numbers.