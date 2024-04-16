Procession brawl in Chiang Mai leads to hefty 75,000 baht fines

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 10:56, 16 April 2024| Updated: 11:03, 16 April 2024
Picture courtesy of chiangmainews

Chaos erupted during a traditional procession in Chom Thong, Chiang Mai, when a violent brawl broke out among participants, undeterred by the potential for a hefty fine of 75,000 baht. The incident took place yesterday, April 15, as 19 groups paraded the sacred Bo tree supports into Wat Phra That Si Chom Thong amid loud music and a large crowd.

The clash is believed to have started over a simple misstep during a dance, leading to a chase across the street and causing alarm among onlookers.

Before the procession, community youth groups and the Chom Thong Subdistrict Municipality held a meeting to discuss the event’s organisation and emphasise the importance of maintaining peace. The resolution set hefty penalties for any form of violence, with fines of 75,000 baht (US$2,000) and the promise of a 5,000 baht (US$135) reward for video evidence submitted after case closure.

Additionally, all musical bands were required to install CCTV for security purposes. Warning signs were also displayed.

Related news

“If you don’t have money, don’t act tough!! No weapons allowed or face a 75,000 baht fine breaking down the allocation of the fine among various stakeholders, including the videographers of any incident.”

The altercation disrupted the otherwise festive atmosphere of the procession, which resumed shortly after the incident with no reported injuries, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, residents in a Chon Buri community acted swiftly to detain a heavily intoxicated man who, after becoming agitated during a Songkran celebration, returned home to fetch a gun and threaten his companions.

The incident, which took place on April 13 at around 5.30pm, saw local law enforcement led by Police Colonel Navin Sinthurat, the superintendent of Bang Lamung Police Station, along with his deputies, Police Lieutenant Colonel Suphawat Lattapreecha and Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchat Dusadee, responding to a radio centre alert during a routine patrol for the festive period.

Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
