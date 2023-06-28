Lotto craze: Thai lottery community digs deep for unconventional jackpot clues

Picture courtesy of MGR ONLINE

The Thai lottery community is abuzz with anticipation for the July 1 draw as special numbers emerge from unexpected sources: from vehicle registrations of bigwigs visiting Samut Songkram, to the mystical Chinese calendar, and even the peculiar characteristics of animals. Delightfully, the Thai lottery continues to be as diverse and unpredictable as ever.

Among the highlights is car registration mentioned during a visit of a prominent figure named Pitha to Samut Songkram. Pitha arrived in a white Toyota Majesty, registration number 1 นข9743, prompting many to take note of the number. His popularity is such that crowds gather merely to secure proximity to him.

As another source of intriguing lottery numbers, the Chinese calendar also comes with its own set of unique numbers to look out for. TikTok user ‘nid8857’ shared five noteworthy entries: 650,76385,254,325,503.

Then, there’s another group of people associating their lottery luck with former monk, Luang Pu Sang. Significant dates and numbers related to Luang Pu Sang include his birth date 01/09/2467, ordination date 01/06/2490, and the date and time of his death 19/06/2566 at 7.13pm. The vehicle that transported his body had the registration number ขง 5980. The monk’s coffin bore the number 256.

As we move further down the list, the Chinese parade’s calendar doesn’t go unnoticed. The lottery draw set for July 1 comes with standout numbers 7-2, along with potential two-digit winners like 71-21-74-24-76-26.

A peculiar aspect that Thai lottery enthusiasts pay attention to is animal quirks. In this case, a genetically unusual two-headed calf has caught the attention of lottery enthusiasts. After the calf died, it was thrown into a water body. A dream later instructed the calf’s owner to retrieve it and also to buy the number 59 in the upcoming draw.

Then there’s the case of a mysterious pattern appearing on a pickup truck that stimulates the lottery scene. The truck’s registration number, 746, is believed to have brought luck in the past. Whether or not it proves lucky this time around, only the draw will tell.

In yet another example of unusual animal behaviour contributing to lottery predictions, a three-legged fighting chicken, born at house number 40/24 in the district of Khon Kaen on May 15, aged one year, one month and six days, has been living healthily at the farm from its hatching.

Lastly, numbers from mother nature herself, through cloud shapes reminiscent of the mythical Naga, also appear to play a part in lottery predictions. A particular formation decoded to the number 586, prompting a flurry of excitement among the lottery community, as these numbers matched those from various notable sources. In the end, only time will tell which predictions will come to fruition.