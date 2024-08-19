Walk on wild side: Bang Kapi skywalk to open by end of September

Picture courtesy of SkyscraperCity

Bangkok Deputy Governor Wissanu Sapsompol announced that the capital’s Bang Kapi area is set to see the full opening of its skywalk by the end of next month.

The skywalk project has faced delays, with only a 1-kilometre section from The Mall shopping centre to Wat Si Boonruang near the MRT Yellow Line currently accessible. The remaining section, which will connect the Bang Kapi intersection to the Lam Salee intersection near the MRT Orange Line, is anticipated to be completed by the end of September.

Wissanu mentioned that the final touches, including decorative elements of the skywalk, are scheduled to be finished by November. Additionally, a covered walkway will be constructed to link the skywalk with the MRT Orange Line.

Restoration of the road by the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority is expected to conclude by the end of this month, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is exploring the possibility of implementing a city planning law that provides compensation to landowners whose properties are required for public infrastructure improvements.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Wissanu announced that the BMA has requested several property owners to allow a portion of their lands to be utilised for the expansion of neighbouring footpaths and the construction of ramps for wheelchair users.

Several landowners have responded positively to the request from the City Hall, which is currently advancing with the expansion projects. However, Sapsompol acknowledged the city planning law does not currently allow for compensation to be given to landowners whose properties are used for public service enhancements. Therefore, the BMA is endeavouring to adjust the law and modify the city plan.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt highlighted that the BMA has successfully repaired 300 kilometres of footpaths and is in the process of constructing an additional 80 kilometres within the capital. However, the construction of new footpaths equipped with wheelchair ramps faces obstacles, as they are often blocked by signboards and trees, said the 57 year old Bangkok chief. Efforts to remove trees to make way for footpaths have been met with opposition from residents.