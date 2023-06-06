Thai King sends condolences to India after tragic train collision

Photo Courtesy of Flickr

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua of Thailand has expressed his condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu following the devastating rail accident in Balasore, State of Odisha, which claimed the lives of over 270 individuals last Friday.

In the message, the King stated…

“Queen Suthida and I are shocked and deeply saddened by the catastrophic collision of trains in Balasore, State of Odisha, claiming untold hundreds of fatalities with the number of injured nearing a thousand.”

He continued…

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The King also extended his sympathies on behalf of the Thai people, saying…

“We wish to convey, on behalf of the people of Thailand, our sincere condolences and sympathy to Your Excellency, to the people of India and especially, through you, to all those suffering bereavements and painful ordeals from this tragic disaster.”

A recent article has revealed that families of victims of India’s deadliest train crash in recent memory gathered at a hospital in Bhubaneswar City on June 5. As the death toll reached 275 lives, railway officials called for the country’s premier criminal investigation agency to probe the accident and determine the cause.

Relatives of passengers who perished in the horrific crash on Friday joined a queue outside the eastern city’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, desperately hoping for information about their loved ones. Meanwhile, survivors being treated inside the hospital were still grappling with the enormity of the disaster and coming to terms with how their lives had been irrevocably changed.