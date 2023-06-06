Golden surge: Thailand witnesses 100 baht spike in gold prices

Photo from Freepik

Gold prices in Thailand saw a strong surge today, with prices for gold bullion and gold ornaments rising by 100 baht compared to their closing levels on June 5.

Data from the Gold Traders Association revealed that the price for gold ornaments stood at 32,750 baht per baht weight, while gold bullion was being bought at 32,150 baht and sold at 32,250 baht per baht weight. Meanwhile, the global gold spot price was US$1,963.00 per ounce.

In comparison to the final prices yesterday, the situation today reflected a significant increase in the prices of gold ornaments. According to information from the Gold Traders Association’s website, the update came around 9.27am. For 96.5% gold ornaments, the buy price was 31,578.28 baht per baht weight, and the selling price was 32,750 baht.

Considering the first-price announcement for today, gold bullion’s buy price stood at 32,150 baht per baht weight and the selling price at 32,250 baht. Gold ornaments, on the other hand, had a buy price of 31,578.28 baht per baht weight and a selling price of 32,750 baht. The gold spot price in the global market also held at US$1,963.00 per ounce.

In summary, gold prices for today saw the following rates during the first price announcement:

Gold bullion: Buy price at 32,150 baht per baht weight and sell price at 32,250 baht per baht weight.

Gold ornaments: Buy price at 31,578.28 baht per baht weight and sell price at 32,750 baht per baht weight.