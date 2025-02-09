Suphan Buri crackdown uncovers illegal pharmacy selling Tramadol

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Suphan Buri, a crackdown on illegal pharmacies selling dangerous drugs under the guise of cannabis shops resulted in arrests by local administrative and public health officials. The operation targeted the sale of Tramadol, a controlled substance, to youths and the public.

Yesterday, February 8, Chaiyathat Jessadapakkorn, chief of the drug suppression and social order task force in the Mueang Suphan Buri district, coordinated with a special operations unit and the provincial public health office to inspect a cannabis shop on Phan Kham Road, Tha Phi Liang subdistrict. The inspection followed complaints from concerned citizens about the shop’s illegal sale of Tramadol.

An undercover agent was deployed to buy two packs of the drug for 120 baht (US$3.5), leading to the discovery of the illegal activity.

Upon completion of the undercover purchase, officials entered the establishment and found two people, known as A and B (pseudonyms), at the counter. They identified themselves as the sellers of Tramadol.

During questioning, B revealed she was assisting her partner, who owned the shop, in selling products. She admitted to selling two packs of Tramadol to the undercover agent for 120 baht.

A thorough search of the premises uncovered a substantial amount of Tramadol: 30 packs containing 10 50 milligramme pills each, 903 pills in bottles, and five sachets containing 10 pills each, totalling 50 pills. Other drugs found included Fenafec (60 milligrammes, seven pills), Promethazine (four 100 millilitre bottles), and Fatec (six 100 millilitre bottles).

These drugs are classified as dangerous under current pharmaceutical laws. The officials documented the seizure and transferred the suspects to Mueang Suphan Buri Police station, charging them with selling modern drugs without a license, a violation of the Drug Act of 1967, Section 12, punishable by up to five years imprisonment and a fine not exceeding 10,000 baht (US$295).

They also faced charges for practising pharmacy without a professional license under the Pharmacy Profession Act of 1994, Section 28, with penalties of up to three years imprisonment and a fine of up to 30,000 baht (US$885), or both. The suspects confessed to the charges during the arrest.

Doctor Ratthaphon Wetsaransuthi, the provincial public health officer of Suphan Buri, stated that the operation was in response to reports of illegal sales of Tramadol, Fenafec, Promethazine, and Fatec, which are known for their pain-relieving and sedative effects, reported KhaoSod.

The collaboration with local police aimed to curb the supply of these drugs, which can cause relaxation and sedation but may lead to addiction and seizures if consumed excessively.