Exclusive event for the brightest business minds in the ASEAN region

FACE, in collaboration with the ASEAN Economic Forum, is proud to present an exclusive networking event tailored for business leaders across Southeast Asia. This highly anticipated event is set to take place on September 20 at the Waldorf Astoria.

The event promises to bring together the region’s most influential CEOs, founders, and investors for an evening of dynamic pitches, strategic networking, and unparalleled business opportunities.

In partnership with prominent multi-chamber organisations, including the Swiss Chamber, British Chamber, New Zealand Chamber, and La French Tech, this edition of FACE is a testament to the power of regional collaboration. The event is designed to foster meaningful connections among the leading business minds of Southeast Asia, offering a unique platform for founders to present their businesses to a distinguished audience of investors, venture capitalists, fellow founders, and angel investors.

Exclusivity & elite networking

FACE is more than just a networking event, it’s an exclusive gathering limited to just 150 participants, ensuring an intimate setting that encourages in-depth discussions and collaborations. Attendance is strictly limited to business leaders in the SEA Region. Each participant undergoes a registration approval process to maintain the event’s exclusivity and high calibre of attendees.

Pitch sessions & unique opportunities

The event will feature a rigorous pitch competition, where four selected founders will have the opportunity to showcase their businesses to an esteemed panel of judges from the SEA Region. Each founder will deliver a 5-minute pitch, followed by audience voting to determine the most promising venture. The winning founder will receive an exclusive opportunity for a direct 1-on-1 meeting with the judges, mentors, and a leading venture capitalist from Singapore, offering invaluable insights and potential investment opportunities.

Event Agenda

6.30 to 7.00pm: Registration and on-site real-time business matching.

Registration and on-site real-time business matching. 7.00 to 7.30pm: First Pitch Session.

First Pitch Session. 7.30 to 7:45pm: Break.

Break. 7.45 to 8.00pm: Second Pitch Session.

Second Pitch Session. 8.00 to 8.30pm: Networking.

Networking. 8.45pm onwards: After Party at Soho House.

The event will culminate in an after-party at the prestigious Soho House, providing a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere for further networking and discussions.

Global reach, regional impact

This edition of FACE aims to create synergies across borders, bringing together top business leaders from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam. By facilitating connections between founders, investors, and CEOs, the event seeks to unlock new opportunities for collaboration and growth on an international scale.

Registration & participation

Given the exclusivity and limited capacity of this event, interested participants are encouraged to apply early. Approval is required to ensure alignment with the event’s focus on high-level decision-makers.

For more information and to apply for participation, please visit here https://lu.ma/n4hbsxao.



