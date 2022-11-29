Connect with us

Thailand

Thai govt to crackdown on cybercrime & handout free laptops to poor kids

Published

 on 

The Thai government yesterday pledged to crackdown on cybercrime and to hand out 13 million free laptops to students from poor or low-income families.

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry announced plans to administer free laptops to children from underprivileged families over the next four years starting next year under the Smart Thailand scheme.

The Smart Thailand scheme is part of the kingdom’s digital transformation roadmap, in line with the Thailand 4.0 mission, reported Bangkok Post.

Thailand 4.0 is an economic model that aims to unlock the country from several economic challenges resulting from past economic development models which place emphasis on agriculture (Thailand 1.0), light industry (Thailand 2.0), and advanced industry (Thailand 3.0). These challenges include a middle-income trap, an inequality trap, and an imbalanced trap.

The laptop distribution is part of a collaboration with the Ministry of Education and is supported financially by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s (NBTC) fund in a phase-by-phase process. Around one million laptops are expected to be handed over in phase one.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the Smart Thailand scheme was another landmark for Thailand, following the infrastructure to develop an existing digital ecosystem.

“Manpower, especially in terms of digital skills among state officials, is a critical challenge of the mission as it could help ensure a smooth transformation.

“One important move under the action plan was to provide free laptops. A total of 13 million laptops are set to be distributed to poor students nationwide, with the first phase starting next year with one million units.

“The NBTC’s telecom and the broadcasting fund will financially support the project. A decision on who exactly will receive the computers is yet to be worked out.”

Chaiwut added that the kingdom is preparing to introduce regulations to crackdown on cybercrime and the use of mule bank accounts. These accounts are set up using stolen identities and used by scammers to commit illegal transactions via mobile banking.

“The Royal Decree that defines characteristics of the activities involving mule accounts would be submitted to the Cabinet for consideration soon.

“Under the decree, those opening mobile accounts for others could face legal actions even though these accounts have yet to be used to commit crimes.

“There is a need to strictly govern the existing problem of fraud on mobile platforms.”

The 51 year old Thai MP revealed that digital transformation from 2023 will be pushed forward following the implementation of cybersecurity-related laws and other regulations, such as the Personal Data Protection Act and the digital identity law.

“Thailand is regarded as a country that has the best ICT infrastructure at a global level.

“The government is pushing for infrastructure development as a foundation of Thailand’s development towards a digital economy, especially wireless broadband that is vital to online activities.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Thai man commits suicide due to mass govt corruption
Crime56 mins ago

Pattaya loan sharks allegedly abduct and assault young woman
Property News2 hours ago

Nana Overview Guide in 2023
Sponsored7 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Tourism2 hours ago

Phuket sees over 50,000 Russian tourists in past month
Thailand2 hours ago

Hapless Bangkok gold thief gets caught at a bus stop
Lifestyle3 hours ago

Stop and smell the tulips at Floral Fair 2022 in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Police seize board game after claims it could cause insurrection in Thailand
World4 hours ago

Mauna Loa, world’s largest volcano, erupts for the first time in 40 years
Tourism5 hours ago

Thailand tourism may see a decline next year
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai govt to crackdown on cybercrime & handout free laptops to poor kids
Drugs5 hours ago

Hundreds of thousands of meth pills seized in Songkhla
Travel6 hours ago

Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Drugs6 hours ago

Raid finds all monks on drugs in Phetchabun temple
Thailand6 hours ago

Thai officials plan to nominate historic park for World Heritage status
Thailand6 hours ago

British man injured in hit-and-run incident in Pattaya
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending