Thai government urges swift updates for digital wallet distribution

The Thai government confirms that the second phase of the 10,000 baht digital wallet distribution will reach all registered citizens, urging vulnerable groups to rectify any issues promptly to avoid forfeiting their rights.

Today, October 26, Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, discussed the progress of the 10,000 baht economic stimulus transfer in an interview broadcast on the radio station of Thailand. This interview included insights from the Deputy Finance Minister, Julapan Amornwiwat who assured that the 10,000 baht would reach every registered citizen.

The first phase has been completed, targeting vulnerable groups.

The next step involves a meeting to establish a clear framework for transferring 10,000 baht to those already registered via the state application, as well as additional groups that need to register.

These additional groups, known as non-smartphone users, are also included in the programme. Julapan reaffirmed that 100% of participants would receive their 10,000 baht.

Julapan also addressed the issue of missing data from the first round, particularly concerning vulnerable groups such as disabled individuals holding state welfare cards. Initially, 370,000 people were identified, and by October 21, the second transfer round had successfully reached over 311,000 individuals, leaving approximately 60,000 still pending.

Most of the pending cases involve individuals who have not linked their accounts to PromptPay. There will be two additional transfer rounds on November 21 and December 21 to cover those who have not linked their accounts. Citizens who fall into this category are urged to update their account information promptly.

If the necessary updates are not completed by December 21, their rights to the 10,000 baht will be forfeited. Therefore, it is crucial for eligible citizens to act swiftly to ensure their information is updated.

The second phase of the 10,000 baht digital wallet for the general population will also be announced soon, detailing when registration results will be available and what expenses the funds can cover. Citizens can check immediately if the funds have been transferred, reported KhaoSod.