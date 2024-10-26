Chemical tank explosion kills two, injures twelve in Thai factory

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A chemical storage tank explosion at a lead-smelting factory in the Borthong Industrial Estate has resulted in two fatalities and twelve chemical exposure injuries. Police are urgently investigating the incident, which occurred at 9.26am today, October 26.

On receiving the report, Police Lieutenant Colonel Worawit Wanna of Wang Takian Police Station took immediate action. The explosion happened at a factory within the Borthong 33 Industrial Estate, located in Borthong subdistrict, Kabin Buri district, Prachinburi province.

The incident led to the deaths of two individuals, with twelve others exposed to leaked chemicals. These twelve individuals were promptly evacuated and transported to Kabin Buri Hospital for urgent medical evaluation.

The affected factory, owned by Chinese nationals, primarily employs workers from Myanmar. All injured employees are currently under the close supervision of medical professionals at Kabin Buri Hospital, receiving thorough examinations and necessary treatments.

Emergency responders from the Sajja Buddhist Foundation in Kabin Buri were also called in to assist with the evacuation and initial medical care.

The chemical explosion’s impact was severe enough to cause bodies to be thrown, resulting in immediate fatalities. The exact cause of the tank explosion is still under investigation. Efforts are underway to determine whether there were any lapses in safety protocols or equipment maintenance that may have led to the incident, reported KhaoSod.

This tragic event has raised concerns about industrial safety standards and the working conditions within the factory. The factory’s use of hazardous chemicals necessitates strict adherence to safety regulations to prevent such catastrophic events.

