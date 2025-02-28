Durian sour: Thailand unearths illegal land grab by Chinese investors

Pictures of Chachoengsao durians courtesy of Bangkok Post

Chachoengsao’s forestlands are caught in a tangled web of controversy as Thai government officials crack down on a massive illegal land grab, exposing a durian-driven scheme involving Chinese investors hiding behind a local facade.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment swooped to reclaim 1,500 rai of forest in Tha Takiab district, citing illegal sales to a Thai company fronting for Chinese investors.

This bold move comes after revelations that 450 rai have already been transformed into a sprawling durian plantation, while the remainder is prepped for similar ventures, complete with utilities and an office block.

Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, tasked the regional office with pursuing legal action against the company behind the purchase. Plans are afoot to convert the reclaimed land into a thriving community forest, restoring it to its rightful ecological use.

Located within the lush confines of Khaeo Rabom and Si Yat forest reserves, the seized plots had been partially earmarked for landless villagers, a plan now sullied by illicit sales. Those villagers involved in dodgy dealings face legal action and a lifetime ban from government land allocation, said Jatuporn.

“Land without title deeds cannot be legally sold. Such transactions strip away usage rights, leading to swift legal consequences.”

Phansak Thammarat, head of the provincial natural resource division, revealed that many village leaders knew about the sales but may not have acted, either due to ignorance of their powers under the Forest Act or intimidation by influential figures, reported Bangkok Post.

As this land saga unfolds, government officials remain resolute: no corner of Thailand’s natural beauty is up for grabs, and they’re determined to keep these forests flourishing for future generations.

