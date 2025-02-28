Netizens condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving in Phuket

Friday, February 28, 2025
Photo via TikTok/ @ram_cream

A Thai man took to TikTok to condemn foreign motorists for reckless driving after a foreign motorcyclist collided with another foreigner’s hatchback on a road in Phuket.

The Thai motorist shared dashcam footage of the accident on his TikTok account, @ram_cream, yesterday, February 27. In the video caption, he criticised the foreign motorists and government officials.

“#WakeUp. When will Phuket officials introduce measures to control the driving behaviour of foreigners? They drive at dangerously high speeds in residential areas, commit hit-and-runs, and cause significant trouble for locals.

There are also no laws regulating car rental shops, which allow foreigners to rent vehicles even without a driving licence. The Land Transport Department should not permit foreigners to ride motorcycles above 300cc. They are riding recklessly these days. Both motorists involved in the accident in the video are foreigners.”

In the video, the hatchback is seen making a U-turn while the motorcycle, travelling in the left lane, crashes into the back of the car with force, causing its rear right wheel to lift off the ground. The motorcycle is then flung to the opposite side of the road, while the rider rolls along the tarmac.

Reckless foreign motorists Phuket
Photo via TikTok/ @ram_cream

The TikToker insisted that both parties were safe, with the motorcyclist suffering only minor injuries, including scratches and bruises.

Many social media users took to the platform to demand that the government reconsider the negative impact of the visa-free scheme. Some claimed that a significant number of tourists entering under the scheme were causing problems in the country.

Foreign motorists crash Phuket road
Photo via TikTok/ @ram_cream

The concerns of Thai netizens about the visa-free scheme echoed previous incidents involving foreign motorists in road accidents and criminal activities.

Bangkok Biz News reported on Wednesday, February 26, that the private sector had urged the government to reduce the stay permitted under the visa-free scheme from 60 to 30 days to prevent foreigners from remaining in Thailand for extended periods and engaging in illegal businesses or employment. The government has yet to respond to the matter.

@ram_cream

#ตื่นได้แล้วครับ เมื่อไรทางจังหวัด ภก. จะออกมาแก้ไขควบคุมการขับรถของต่างชาติ ขับรถเร็วในชุมชน ชนคนไทยแล้วหนี สร้างความเดือนร้อนให้คนภูเก็ตอย่างมาก บริษัทรถเช่าก็ไม่มีการควบคุม ปล่อยเช่าให้ต่างชาติโดยไม่มีใบขับขี่ ชนส่งออกระเบียบห้ามต่างชาติขับรถเกิน300CC ไปเลยคับ ทุกวันนี้ต่างชาติขับรถเร็วมาก รถในคลิปเป็นคนต่างชาติทั้ง 2 ฝ่าย ขอให้ปลอดภัย #อุบัติเหตุ ภูเก็ต #รถชนภูเก็ต 25 นาที

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – พระราม ศ.เจริญ – พระราม ศ.เจริญ

