Labour Ministry backs export of Muay Thai coaches to Hong Kong

The Labour Ministry has committed to fully supporting the export of Muay Thai boxing coaches to Hong Kong, where there is a significant demand for their expertise. This commitment was highlighted during Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn’s recent visit to the territory.

During his visit, Phiphat, accompanied by senior ministry officials, toured a fitness centre on Fa Yuen Street in Mong Kok district, Hong Kong.

The centre, owned by Santichai Kongsankaew, offers Thai boxing as a popular exercise option.

The ministry reports at least 600 vacancies for Muay Thai boxing coaches in Hong Kong, with a monthly salary of 81,000 baht after taxes, including free meals and accommodation. Additionally, foreigners working for more than seven years may apply for permanent residency in Hong Kong.

Phiphat emphasised the high potential of Thai boxing as a profession overseas, noting the strong demand for coaches in Hong Kong.

The ministry plans to issue professional licences to coaches, enabling them to apply for international positions. Licenced coaches will benefit from full labour protection under the law in various countries.

Labour Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thabchaiyut stated that the ministry is committed to supporting individuals seeking legal employment abroad.

The Department of Skill Development is tasked with developing policies related to professional training and certifying occupational training standards, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, police in Phuket arrested five foreigners and two Thai nationals during raids on two illegal nurseries and a Muay Thai training gym on Friday, February 7.

Phuket Provincial Police targeted three businesses, including two nurseries in Thalang district and a gym in Mueang district.

At the first nursery, officers found 10 foreign children, aged two to four, receiving services. A Russian woman, identified as Alina, admitted to being a shareholder, while a Thai shareholder, Boonthawee, was also arrested.

Other shareholders and suspects were not present during the raids. Investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining individuals involved.