Thai government plans to procure Covid-19 antibody drug for immunocompromised

The Thai government is planning to procure a long-acting antibody drug for people who have conditions that prevent them from getting vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a Thai government spokesperson.

“Evusheld” is an injectable Covid-19 drug developed by AstraZeneca. The drug may even replace some doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand in the future, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The CCSA has approved a plan to procure Evusheld, which is a long-acting monoclonal antibody drug designed to prevent transmission of the Covid-19 virus, according to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana. The drug has been designed specifically for individuals with poor immune systems who cannot get vaccinated for one reason or another.

AstraZeneca designed the drug using a combination of two long-acting antibodies, tixagevimab and cilgavimab, which work by binding to the spike protein on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) virus and preventing it from entering or attaching to human cells. The drug is administered in two injections and provides protection against Covid-19 for at least six months, the company claims.

The Thai government is currently exploring ways to procure Evusheld, and it may eventually replace some vaccine doses with the drug to reduce additional payments to the company, according to Thanakorn.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand