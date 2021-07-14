Connect with us

Thailand

No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

Stock photo by JC Gellidon for Unsplash

No tourists will arrive in Koh Samui tomorrow, the first day of the island’s reopening under the “Samui Plus” travel scheme, similar to the “Phuket Sandbox.” Only 4 foreign tourists are expected on Friday. Tourism officials say it will be a slow start and they expect that an influx of travellers to the trio of islands in the Gulf of Thailand will be in a couple of months.

Tomorrow, the island will welcome 11 foreigners from media companies to promote the reopening scheme which allows tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter the island without undergoing a 14-day quarantine. They’ll take a Bangkok Airways flight from the capital to Koh Samui. Chairperson of the Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association says they don’t expect a lot of travellers to visit during the third quarter of the year given the rise in Covid-19 cases. More are expected in the fourth quarter.

“We do not expect a lot of travellers to visit Thailand in the third quarter this year as the rise in the country’s daily Covid-19 cases would affect their confidence… However, what we can do is start tourist operations in line with standard procedure in a bid to stimulate the country’s tourism.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 seconds ago

No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand28 mins ago

Market vendor goes to police station, reports a spirit is harassing her
Thailand38 mins ago

Police warn to be careful about adding friends online, some aren’t real friends
Sponsored5 hours ago

Thailand international boat show coming to Phuket in 2022

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Tourism1 hour ago

Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
Thailand2 hours ago

Man allegedly breaks into Bangkok 7/11, argues with police
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Confusion and cancelled appointments over new vaccine mix-and-match policy
Thailand2 hours ago

Prachin Buri clinic raided for allegedly selling fake Moderna vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 9,317 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

For Covid-19, officials want you to stop talking… on trains anyway
Thailand3 hours ago

Pair arrested in Nakhon Pathom Shopping centre on drug charges
Thailand4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Samui Reopens tomorrow, your responses to the vaccine survey
Thailand4 hours ago

Man changes Virologist’s Wikipedia to include “Sinovac salesman”, faces charges
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand tries to catch up in the space race, draft Space Affairs Act gets Cabinet approval
Vietnam5 hours ago

Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending